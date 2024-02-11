His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, met in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and Director General of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, a number of Arab finance ministers, participating in the Public Finance Forum for Arab Countries, which was held yesterday.

At the beginning of the meeting, His Highness welcomed the Arab participation in the work of the World Government Summit, and the presence of a number of economic and financial decision-makers in a number of Arab countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed the importance of coordinating Arab visions, specifically governmental, and exchanging experiences between various countries in the region, especially Arab ones. In achieving sustainable development, which is a goal that all countries of the world seek.

During the meeting, the Arab Finance Ministers expressed their aspirations to enhance their countries’ cooperation with the UAE, and to benefit from the UAE’s pioneering economic experiences, noting that, through their participation in the World Government Summit, they look forward to learning about the latest global trends and successful experiences that have been able to overcome economic challenges.