His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, participated today in the meetings of the 31st Arab Summit in Algeria.

His Highness said in his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”: “Today, I participated in the Arab summit meetings in Algeria. The Algeria of one and a half million martyrs, and the proud and brave people. Our positions in the past fifty years have been consistent in support of Arab causes… and will remain… and to strengthen our work.” The common Arab will remain a major goal in our foreign policy.