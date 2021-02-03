His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, sponsored the graduation ceremony of the forty-fifth session of officer candidates at the Zayed II Military College in Al Ain this morning.

The celebration began upon the arrival of His Highness to the college square with the national peace, and then the queue of graduates passed in front of the main podium in the form of a military parade, reflecting the military skills and physical fitness they acquired during the period of learning and training in this college, which is considered one of the edifices of military science in the world.

Then His Highness, the patron of the ceremony, inspected the graduates’ queue .. After that, the College Commander, Brigadier General Amer Muhammad Al-Niyadi, delivered a speech on this occasion in which he greeted His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President and Prime Minister of the State and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and thanked them for their great support for the march of the edifice college that was established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul” forty-nine years ago. Years in order to be a source of knowledge and a factory for men, supplying our valiant armed forces with qualified youths who are armed with knowledge, knowledge, self-confidence, faith in God Almighty, loyalty to this dear nation and its generous leadership.

Brigadier General Al Niyadi announced that the Zayed II Military College achieved this year a new scientific achievement by introducing engineering sciences into the academic curriculum and graduating a group of young people specialized in engineering in cooperation with the United Arab Emirates University.

The beginning of the session was received by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the honor they deserve .. as His Highness honored each of the officers ’candidates ..“ Officer Candidate Muhammad Omar Tarish Al-Ali who won the Sword of Honor, Muhammad Rashid Al-Shamili, Gharib Yusef Gharib Al-Kaabi and Osama Ahmed Mohammed from the Republic of Yemen And Rashid Ali Saeed Al-Mazrouei, Muhammad Sultan Al-Suwaidi, Hamad Muhammad Al-Rashdi and Ahmed Hamad Ali Al-Ghafli.

His Highness congratulated them on their superiority, wishing them further progress, success and creativity in the ranks of their armed forces.

After the honor, the ceremony of surrendering and receiving the knowledge took place from the 45th to the 46th session, accompanied by an oath, where they swore by God Almighty that they would keep this knowledge raised floply.

Then the graduates chanted – before His Highness, the patron of the ceremony, allowed to leave – the life of His Highness, the President of the State.

At the end of the ceremony, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum took memorial photos of the graduates, along with His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bawardi, Minister of State for Defense Affairs, and Lieutenant General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces And Brigadier General Amer Mohammed Al-Neyadi, the college commander

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum congratulated the graduates for their success and for their transition to a new stage in their long practical march by joining them alongside their brothers in the ranks of their valiant armed forces.

His Highness expressed his pride in the nation’s youth and his confidence in their scientific and intellectual capabilities and their patriotic sense that motivates them to serve and work sincerely within our armed forces, which are growing in strength, sophistication and efficiency, by providing them with educated youth, modern weapons and military science that they receive in our national military colleges and at the hands of qualified instructors and trainers with extensive knowledge of academic and military sciences.

His Highness said: “I am very proud of graduating a new elite of Zayed’s descendants, the human being in this military academic edifice, which is one of the advanced global military scientific edifices .. I have seen in their eyes the enthusiasm, the rush, the joy and the national pride that explains the mind and the eye of the beholder is pleased with these upright faces and raised brown foreheads. Which sends the soul reassurance that our dear country is fortified with the arms and minds of these young people whose leadership and reliance on them depend on them to be a role model for future generations of courage, generosity of morals, tolerance, creativity and excellence in all scientific, military and humanitarian fields..May God grant them success to serve their country and protect its gains, achievements and sovereignty.





