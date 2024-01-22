Today, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center announced the start of the second Emirati space simulation study, which is part of NASA’s “Hera” human exploration mission simulation research. The study extends over 180 days of research work across 4 phases (45 days each), during which crew members for each mission will study how to adapt to isolation, confinement, and conditions far from Earth before sending astronauts on long-duration missions.

All four phases of the second Emirati space simulation study will include scientific experiments provided by Emirati universities, and the first phase of the study is scheduled to begin on January 26, 2024. Emirati crew members will participate starting from the second phase, scheduled for May 10, 2024, while the third and fourth phases will begin in August 9, 2024 and November 1, 2024, respectively.

As part of NASA's Hera human exploration mission simulation research, Emirati crew members will join the research team at Johnson Space Center, where research dedicated to this pioneering study is being conducted.

The Hera complex is a unique 3-storey site specially designed to host space simulation research, providing a buffer environment and reflecting exploration site scenarios. Activities within the complex will include testing augmented reality technologies and monitoring its virtual environment, as well as interactive experiments with scenarios such as communication delays with ground control support teams during the “approach” to the Mars moon Phobos.

These activities help researchers develop strategies to increase the independence of analogue crew members and enhance their interaction as a team, and contribute to enhancing effective communication to achieve set goals. Through this data, scientists can develop more effective training strategies for astronauts, in preparation for future missions such as Mars exploration, which is a long-term vision of the UAE under the Mars 2117 programme.

Emirati universities play a pivotal role in the second Emirati space simulation study, by providing various experiments, as the United Arab Emirates University offers 3 experiments focusing on different fields. The first experiment will focus on studying metabolic disorders related to glucose during a period of 45 days of isolation, by analyzing metabolic products, while the second experiment will work on monitoring impairment in brain functions resulting from mental fatigue. While the third experiment will monitor cardiovascular vital signs using optical techniques.

Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences will offer two experiences: The first focuses on assessing the body's energy consumption, its content, bone density, and muscle mass before and during isolation. While the second experiment will focus on studying the effect of prolonged exposure to a space simulation environment on the heart and blood vessels.

The American University of Sharjah will also participate in one experiment, which will examine psychological stress in isolation and closed spaces.

Regarding the start of the second Emirati space simulation study, Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, Salem Humaid Al Marri, said: “The UAE Space Simulation Program plays a vital role in enhancing our understanding of the unique challenges and nuances that face us in long-duration space missions, and also demonstrates a strong commitment to shaping methodologies.” Scientific research and advancing innovative technologies necessary to support future missions to the Moon and beyond.

He added: “Thanks to the wise leadership of the United Arab Emirates, we continue to develop the human capabilities and technological technologies of the United Arab Emirates, with the aim of sending astronauts on long-term missions. Through the second Emirati space simulation study, we are strengthening strong foundations for our ambitious journey towards space exploration. We support this journey with our firm commitment to enhancing human understanding and developing capabilities in the field of space exploration, as part of our long-term vision.”

For his part, Adnan Al-Rayes, Director of the Mars 2117 Program at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, said: “Space simulation missions provide us with invaluable insights into the physical, psychological and technological challenges related to long-term space missions. When we simulate space conditions here on Earth, we are not only assessing human ability.” We are also working to improve technologies and strategies that will contribute to the success of future exploration missions to Mars. Every discovery and lesson we learn during space simulation missions brings us one step closer to achieving the ambitious vision of the Mars 2117 program. These efforts demonstrate the UAE's commitment “To be a pioneer in the field of space exploration, and to make effective contributions to enhancing global understanding of human capabilities in space.”

It is noteworthy that the first Emirati space simulation study was successfully completed in 2022, as part of the Sirius-21 program, which aims to test the effects of isolation on human psychology and physiology.