The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center reported that the “Hakuto R” lander, carrying the explorer Rashid, is currently in a stable orbit around the moon.

The center indicated on Twitter that the shadow of the moon is now temporarily obscuring the sun from the spacecraft, which causes a decrease in the temperature of the devices, but the spacecraft is equipped to deal with this environment.

The center identified seven phases for the Emirates Lunar Exploration Project, as it begins after the success of the first phase of the mission, which is launch, reaching low orbit, and the second phase, which is navigation. The explorer moves towards completing the third phase, which is access (entry, descent, and landing). This will be the most dangerous stage, especially since the lander will undertake the landing process itself on the surface of the moon by relying on its systems until it reaches the specified point for landing.

This is followed by the fourth stage, which is the stage of landing the explorer, operating it, and moving on the moon’s surface, and it begins as soon as the vehicle lands on the moon’s surface, followed by checking the systems, operating the equipment and starting collecting primary data, carrying out operations on the moon’s surface, and taking pictures. This stage lasts for 10-12 days.

The last two phases come after the lunar day has passed, namely: the hibernation phase, and the phase of stopping operations. Explorer Rashid will prepare for the lunar night, by operating the secondary communication system, which will download the collected information, before entering the hibernation phase.

The chances of Rashid starting up again are slim, but if the explorer is turned on after the lunar night, the mission will be extended to the second lunar night, after which it will conclude with a decommissioning phase.

The explorer Rashid, to the lunar orbit, succeeded in entering into the preparations for the historic landing of the first Emirati mission on the surface of the moon. 24 am UAE time.

The center explained that entering the lunar orbit is a major step to start the next stages of the Explorer Rashid mission, including operating its systems five times.