The UAE continues to advance in the field of science and industries related to the future, the most important of which is the exploration of space, in which quantum leaps have been made in a short period of time, with a number of ambitious tasks and projects undertaken by a team of Emirati scientists, engineers and specialists, who are embarking today – with great vigor – on realizing the dream of the late His Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, laid the first building blocks in building the state of the union, by sending Emirati missions into space, and having a positive impact on the service of all humanity.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center announced the success of a very important chapter in the chapters of the Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi’s historic mission to the International Space Station (the longest in the history of the missions of Arab astronauts), represented by Al Neyadi’s ability to complete the spacewalk within the 69th mission that exists. On board the station, in the achievement of making the UAE tenth in the world in spacewalk missions outside the International Station.

Al-Neyadi, through his presence on board the International Station, is conducting a series of scientific experiments, and he has participated in maintenance work for the station. In order to introduce the value of the mission, the center is organizing a series of “Meeting from Space” to give the public in the Emirates, especially youth and youth, the opportunity to communicate directly with Al-Neyadi via visual communication technology, to get to know him personally about the details of his historical mission, the experiences he is conducting and the desired benefits. The announcement of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, of the new mission of the center to explore the moon, which bears the name “Rashid 2”, confirms the pioneering march of the country in the field of space exploration. Historic achievements in the field of space translate the great ambitions of the UAE into becoming one of the active countries in the field of space and its sciences. The establishment of the center in 2006 was the first step in the UAE’s march towards achieving this goal, and the beginning of a journey of success fraught with hope and work, in order to give the UAE an influential and tangible role and a high position in the field of space exploration, and today it represents a major cornerstone in the UAE’s strategy for space travel and exploration. , as his contribution was one of the most important ingredients that helped achieve the qualitative achievements of the state in the field of space exploration, including the arrival of Hazza Al Mansouri to the International Space Station as the first Emirati astronaut to land on board, and sending the “Probe of Hope” on a historic journey to explore Mars, where these were achieved Achievements according to a clear vision, plans, programs, a scientific and practical approach with specific features, and a precise time plan. Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Center, said, “The exceptional achievements recorded by the UAE National Space Program would not have been possible without the vision of the founding fathers and the interest of the wise leadership, which resulted in the development of the infrastructure, technologies and talents required to form a competitive force for pioneers in the global space industry, and to enhance the contribution of The space industry aims to expand the knowledge economy, diversify the national economy, and enhance capabilities in the field of research, development and manufacturing of space technology, which supports the future economy based on knowledge and innovation.