Yesterday, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center announced the start of work on a study entitled “Oral Health in Space”, through a simulation of the microgravity environment on Earth, in cooperation with the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences and New York University Abu Dhabi.

The astronaut, Sultan Al Neyadi, announced the study from aboard the International Space Station.

The study, titled “Oral Tissue and Nerve Stem Cells as a Model for Studying Oral Health in a Microgravity Environment”, aims to understand the developmental processes, functions and diseases associated with oral and dental tissues in a microgravity environment.

The study, led by Associate Professor of Endodontics at Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, Dr. Mohammed Jamal, plans to simulate the environment of the International Space Station on Earth for long-term experiments.

Adnan Al-Rayes, director of the “Zayed Ambition 2” mission in the UAE Astronaut Program, stressed the importance of the study, which will play a major role in understanding how microgravity affects oral health, enabling us to enhance the well-being of astronauts on long-term space missions.

He added that the results of the study will reshape the future of oral health in space and on Earth.

For his part, Dr. Muhammad Jamal said: “Through this study, we aspire to explore new insights that enrich our understanding of health and help us make qualitative leaps in dentistry.”

The study is one of the scientific projects managed by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, funded by the Information and Communications Technology Fund of the Communications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, and aims to support research and development in the information and communication technology sector. The study aims to achieve two main objectives; The first is to study the effect of the microgravity environment on the cells of the oral tissues, while the second objective is to evaluate the effect of this environment on the formation of bone by two different types of cells.

The study will last for 18 months and will face challenges in accurately simulating the microgravity environment on Earth, in addition to conducting clinical studies during space missions or on the International Space Station.

The potential findings will help scientists understand the function of oral tissues in a microgravity environment, and provide data on overall oral health. In addition to developing high-performance stem cell models to study oral health in space.