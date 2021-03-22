The ground station at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center received the first of the environmental satellite DMSAT1, which was launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center in cooperation with Dubai Municipality, today, Monday, successfully, a nanometric satellite “DMSat1”, which is considered the first environmental satellite, from the port Baikonur Cosmodrome in the Republic of Kazakhstan on the launch rocket “Saios”, and the station received the first signal at 4:45 pm.

The launch of the moon was postponed twice due to climatic conditions, as it was scheduled to launch on Saturday, the twentieth of this month.

“The occurrence of an emergency matter that affects the schedule of the launch of satellites is an issue that is possible and is happening in such large projects that depend on the most,” said the director of the “DMSat 1” project, senior director of the remote sensing department at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, Adnan Al Rayes. From an external factor. “

He pointed out that the launch window is available until March 30.

Al Rayes stated that the nanometric satellite DMSAT1 is a reconnaissance satellite specialized in studying the environment, and it weighs 15 kg, and contains three scientific devices to monitor pollutants in the air. From the moon and its installation on the launch rocket at the Baikonur space base in Kazakhstan, from which the astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri launched.

Dubai Municipality stated that the purpose of the DMSAT1 nanometer satellite project is not limited to the emirate of Dubai, but it will be on a larger scale at the country level, as it will contribute to the index of calculating carbon dioxide emissions in relation to the domestic product, and it will also contribute to the national system for managing gas emissions that It is carried out at the federal level, and Dubai Municipality will cooperate with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment in relation to the study of greenhouse gases, in addition to cooperation between the municipality and a number of universities in the country with the aim of providing applications that employ the outputs of the satellite to achieve the benefit in a holistic manner, in addition to that the moon will contribute to achieving Global cooperation in the environmental field, as the moon will fulfill the state’s commitment to the file of climate change through the Paris Environmental Agreement.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

