The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center published a picture showing the monitoring of more than four million palm trees in the Al Ain region, using a program based on artificial intelligence developed by the center’s engineers. The accuracy of the results reached 96%.
This comes as part of a strategic cooperation with Al Ain Municipality, which provided aerial photographs of the monitored areas.
