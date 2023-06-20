Today, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center announced the launch of the (Phi – Experimental) satellite, on June 27, at 3:34 pm UAE time, as part of the initiative to host the “Phi” satellite payload. The launch will take place from the Russian Baikonur Cosmodrome, using the Soyuz spacecraft.

This pioneering initiative, led by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center in cooperation with the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, aims to increase the number of countries benefiting from capacity-building activities to develop and manufacture satellite innovations, as a prior step to complete their development, including support for technical knowledge, engineering operations and infrastructure. related infrastructure, at an economical cost.

The 12U modular satellite platform will carry two payloads: IoT Communications System: The IoT communications payload was designed by OQ Technology, a UAE-based startup, under the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre’s Space Ventures initiative. This platform stores and transmits data collected from IoT devices in remote areas, industries and autonomous vehicles using 5G technology.

As well as an environmentally friendly sub-payment system, as this system was developed by SteamJet from the UK. This subsystem uses water as the main propellant.

The “Fi-Experiment” satellite mission will develop the field of space technology, as its innovative design and functionality make it the first of its kind in the Middle East, making the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center a pioneer in the field of space exploration and satellite technology.

Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center, said: “The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center is paving a new path in the field of space technology, in line with the expansion of our programs and tasks in the field of space exploration. We aspire to develop various sectors in the United Arab Emirates and abroad. Using the latest space technologies, and promoting the future goals of the state.

He added, “The launch of the (Fi-Experimental) satellite is our first step within the international space access program that we started last year, and it represents a turning point in our journey.” Our ambitions do not stop at this stage, but we are also preparing to launch more satellites in the future.”

For his part, Director of the Payload Hosting Project at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center, Zakaria Al Shamsi, said: “This initiative is the first of its kind in the Arab world, and aims to promote the use of satellite technologies, as well as provide an opportunity for companies and countries alike, in order to enhance the deployment of And the operation of its satellites in space.The results of this mission represent an important step towards our future endeavors, as the future of the space sector revolves around such cooperative projects, not only for us, but for the partner entities as well, especially since this initiative and the missions (Faye) will meet the aspirations of the partners to reach space “.

The expected launch of the Soyuz-2 missile, which carries the “Fi-experimental”, will go through several stages. The beginning will be with the separation stage, after which a two-hour countdown will begin for the team to receive the first signal from the satellite at the ground station of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center. This communication will be used to check the health of the spacecraft and its readiness for launch disruptions.

24 hours after the satellite reaches its specified orbit at an altitude of about 550 km, the satellite will be controlled from within the laboratories of the American University in Ras Al Khaimah. A second contact will be made at this point, which will mark the success of the mission launch.

After the successful launch, the stage of opening the solar panels comes, and a period of 5 days has been allocated for this important stage. The MBRSC technical team will maintain daily contact for 10 minutes during the satellite transit over the UAE. The call minutes provide an opportunity for the MBRSC team to carry out operating orders, establishing a strong line of communication with the payload.

After the five days are successfully completed, the team will start operating and controlling the payload operations. This includes a joint collaboration between the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, Khalifa University and the American University in Ras Al Khaimah.

The ground station, which is located on the campus of the American University of Ras Al Khaimah, will handle this stage, as university faculty members will lead the process; To ensure smooth and permanent communication with the satellite, and the success of the mission.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center has become a step away from making history again, through the launch of the “Fi-Experimental” satellite mission, an event that opens the door to a new era in space exploration, as the launch of this pioneering space platform represents a milestone in the center’s career. Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, which aims to reach the furthest point in the field of scientific discovery and technological progress.