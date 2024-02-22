Assistant Director General at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, for space exploration operations and director of the “Mars 2117” program at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, Engineer Adnan Al-Rayes, said that parties from international space agencies have contacted the center during the recent period, to participate in building the “Explorer Rashid”. -2».

He added that the center is studying during the current stage the requests of these parties to reach agreements with them, and the center is also studying in parallel the selection of the partner who will transport the “Rashid Explorer-2” to the surface of the moon. This study will be completed in the middle of this year, and then the explorer’s landing site will be determined on Moon surface and landing timing.

This came during a media meeting organized by the Center at its headquarters in Al Khawaneej, recently, and was attended by the Center’s Director General, Engineer Salem Al Marri, and the Center’s Assistant Director General for Space Engineering, Director of the “MBZ-Sat” satellite project, Engineer Amer Al Sayegh.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, during his visit to the center last year, during which he was accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, announced the start of In the construction of “Explorer Rashid-2”.

The Emirates Moon Exploration Project comes within the framework of the new strategy launched by the Center 2021-2031, and includes the development and launch of an Emirati moon explorer, so that the UAE participates in exploration missions for scientific purposes. The UAE is considered the first Arab country to carry out a space mission to explore the surface of the moon through an explorer that it designed and developed. A team of 50 Emirati engineers, experts and researchers at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, including 40% female.

“Rashid Explorer 1”, in terms of design and construction, was developed by a team of Emirati engineers, experts and researchers at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, with 100% national efforts.

Al-Rayes stated that during “Explorer Rashid-1,” the center’s team developed many technologies in the country and many experiences to build the first robot to land on another celestial body, indicating that the team began work on implementing “Explorer Rashid-2” by developing plans and technical characteristics. And determining the partnerships that will be with local or international bodies, to determine scientific goals and systems.

He explained that among the entities that the Center is studying to choose one of to transport the explorer to the surface of the moon is the “I Space” company, which carried out the transport of “Explorer Rashid-1,” which has come a long way during the first mission, and is considered a great success, explaining that choosing the partner for this mission It depends on several things, including the landing site and thermal systems.

The Emirates Moon Exploration Project is based on scientific objectives, including developing robotics technologies for exploration vehicle systems, studying new sites for the first time on the surface of the Moon, in addition to studying and analyzing dust, and conducting tests to study several aspects, including lunar soil, and the thermal properties of surface structures. The lunar photovoltaic atmosphere, measurements of plasma, optoelectronics, and dust particles above the illuminated portion of the Moon's surface.