Adnan Al Rayes, director of the DMSat 1 project and senior director of the remote sensing department at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, said: “The occurrence of an emergency that affects the schedule of the launch of satellites is possible and it occurs in such large projects that depend on more than one external factor. “.

He added: “Our teams overseeing the environmental satellite project DMSAT1, present at the launch base and in Dubai, have extensive experience in this field and are fully aware of the mechanisms for dealing with these emergency conditions, and the launch has been postponed until tomorrow (Sunday) if all the required factors are available. If it is not available, then we will have to postpone to another day, as the launch window is available until the 30th of this March, which means that the launch of the moon is possible during the next ten days if the appropriate conditions are provided. And if the launch is not done within 10 days, the missile will be transferred to the rooms Clean, inspect the satellite and recharge it before setting a new launch date. “





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

