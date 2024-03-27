Yesterday, during its visit to the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, the global working group specialized in space (DSMC) discussed how to develop the space industry within the framework of the centre’s vision, which aims to create a dynamic ecosystem for space exploration, by bringing together experts from diverse backgrounds, including Academia and government sectors.

The meeting was held for the first time at the headquarters of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center in Dubai, in the presence of the center’s leaders and elite members of the space industry community, in a move aimed at enhancing innovation and cooperation in the field of space exploration through strategic partnerships. The group explained that it aims to facilitate multidisciplinary cooperation and achieve advanced achievements in the field of space research and technology.

Assistant Director General for Space Operations and Exploration at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, Adnan Al-Rayes, said: The meeting confirms the extent of commitment to innovation and cooperation in the field of space exploration, by bringing together experts from various disciplines, with the aim of accelerating the pace of space exploration and opening new opportunities for scientific progress.

The meeting also included discussions on the topics of satellite technology, space exploration missions, and international partnerships led by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center team.