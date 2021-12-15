Yesterday, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center announced a set of partnerships with local and international bodies, institutions and agencies to cooperate in developing the scientific program of the Emirates Moon Exploration Project. The partnerships also aim to cooperate in the development of the main tools that the explorer “Rashid” will carry on board, including the fine electric charge sensor, in addition to providing assistance in collecting data and conducting research to determine the ideal landing site, and identifying the best strategies and ways to calibrate and analyze the data received from the explorer. .

The center has designed a set of scientific instruments that are characterized by lightness and high efficiency, to be carried by the explorer “Rashid” to the moon, based on the analysis of the requirements for collecting scientific and engineering data. These instruments will enable the explorer “Rashid” to measure a set of environmental conditions on the surface of the moon that have been carefully selected for study by the mission. The international team for the development of scientific instruments, led by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, was formed due to the accuracy required to develop such sensitive instruments, along with the need to achieve compatibility between the design of the explorer and the requirements for developing scientific instruments.

To work on determining the weather and spatial conditions at the potential landing sites, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center entered into a partnership with the Center for “Studies of Rock Geology and Geochemistry” at the University of Lorraine in France; In addition, the center will analyze the data received from the “Rashid” microscopy imaging device, which was designed at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, to obtain images from the surface of the moon with the highest resolution available so far, and provide an unprecedented view of the upper layer of lunar dust, which That will reveal to mankind how the formation and evolution of the surface of the moon over the ages.

The project team also narrowed the scope of the landing site to within a four-kilometre radius. Determining the landing site is crucial to the team, as explorer Rashid needs to avoid landing on high-slope or hazardous areas. Also, by analyzing the available data on the landing sites, the team will be able to find interesting targets that will help to better understand the topography, geography, features and composition of the rocks and dust of the moon’s surface.

Furthermore, the team, through its collaboration with the University of Oslo in Norway, will develop a micro-electric charge sensor that will study the plasma layer around the moon. These data will help in studying the phenomenon of the photosphere of the moon’s surface and understanding the extent of the movement of lunar dust from one location to another.

Meanwhile, close to the team’s headquarters in the UAE, a team at NYU Abu Dhabi will work on tuning and setting up the microscopic camera, as well as verifying the interaction of the surface materials of the navigator with solar radiation, which is of great importance in understanding the plasma environment and the interactions of lunar soil.

Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, said: “These partnerships that we are forging with local and international partners illustrate the capabilities and opportunities that the scientific program of the Emirates Moon Exploration Project provides to academic bodies and institutions. These opportunities will allow students and researchers to participate in the development of Explorer Rashid, and they will also contribute to making qualitative developments in the fields of science, communication technologies and robotics. In addition, the impact of these opportunities will extend to sectors other than the space sector, which include various vital sectors in the UAE and various countries around the world.”

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center had recently announced its partnership with the National Center for Space Studies in France (CNES) to develop two optical cameras (CASPEX) to be installed on board the “Rashid” explorer. The center also indicated that it will announce in due course more partnerships within the project’s scientific program.

