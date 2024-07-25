The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) announced yesterday the opening of registration for the Space Explorer Summer Camp 2024, which represents an exceptional opportunity for space enthusiasts aged 11 to 15 to learn more about space exploration. The camp aims to stimulate curiosity, enhance creativity, and develop a passion for space sciences among the future generation. The male camp will be held from August 5 to 8, while the female camp will be held from August 12 to 15. The camp’s activities over four days include theoretical and practical programs and courses, in addition to interactive activities and innovative competitions, to inspire and educate participants.

The center said in a press statement yesterday that during the camp, students will receive an intensive scientific course on the world of robotics and its role in space, such as exploring other planets and assisting astronauts on the International Space Station. Children will also have the opportunity to try some simple robotic activities themselves. Children will also learn everything related to space missions to discover the moon and Mars, especially since they are two of the most important places that scientists are currently exploring.

The camp includes practical courses on how to become an astronaut, and the life of astronauts, including training and planning related to space missions. Children will also receive training on how to design a space mission, learn how astronauts communicate with Earth while in space, and design space-themed artwork to imagine the future of space exploration. The camp is an ideal combination of learning and fun, and is designed to inspire and excite young explorers.

He added that the camp is being monitored by a number of officials at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre and project managers, with the aim of providing students with information and activities that inspire and motivate interest in space science and technology. Participants will also tour the centre’s laboratories, providing them with a unique insight into space research and innovation.

In this regard, Saud Karmostaji, Director of Strategic Communications at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, said: “The Summer Space Camp aims to enhance scientific knowledge in the field of space through interactive activities that inspire students and encourage them to explore new fields.”