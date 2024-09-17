The Board of Directors of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre discussed, during its meeting yesterday, chaired by the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, the latest developments in the centre’s major projects, which are in line with the strategic plan of the UAE National Space Programme.

The Council confirmed that the environmental tests on the Mohammed bin Zayed Sat satellite were successfully completed, and that it is now ready to be transported to the United States of America to carry out the final preparations before the scheduled launch date.

The meeting was attended by the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, Yousef Ahmed Al Shaibani, the Director General of the Center, Salem Humaid Al Marri, in addition to the Board of Directors members, Mohammed Abdullah Al Zafin, Humaid Ali Al Mohsen, Mansour Juma Bu Osaiba, and a number of other officials.

During the meeting, the Council reviewed the latest developments on a number of projects, including the Mohammed bin Zayed Sat satellite mission, the Emirates Lunar Exploration Project, the Emirates Gateway project, the pressure equalization unit for the lunar space station, and the Emirates Satellite Development Programme. These projects constitute a fundamental pillar within the framework of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre’s embrace of the UAE’s national space programme, and they also contribute to strengthening the UAE’s position as a pioneer in the field of space technology.

Commenting on the progress of the Mohammed bin Zayed Sat mission, Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori expressed his happiness at completing the environmental tests on the most advanced satellite in the region, noting that it is now ready to be transported to the United States of America for final preparations before the scheduled launch date, which was announced by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, and Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre.

The Mohammed bin Zayed Sat satellite was previously transferred to the Korea Aerospace Research Institute in South Korea to conduct comprehensive environmental tests, including thermal vacuum, vibration, acoustics and mass properties. These tests were designed to verify the satellite’s ability to operate in harsh space conditions, and it passed them successfully.

“The progress we have made so far is remarkable, and I am pleased to report that all of our major projects are on track. With each mission, we continue to push the boundaries of space science and technology, positioning the UAE as a major player on the global stage. Our vision remains clear – we will continue to drive innovation and contribute to the advancement of humanity through our achievements in space,” Al Mansoori added.

