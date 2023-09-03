The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center confirmed that Sultan Al Neyadi’s mission will continue during the coming period after his return to Earth, to generalize the benefit of the scientific experiments he tested during the six-month mission in space, so that he will have an intense schedule during the coming periods, whether with universities and schools or with various Governmental and private agencies.

Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center, said during a virtual conference today, Sunday, coinciding with the successful separation of the “Dragon” spacecraft from the International Space Station, “Sultan Al Neyadi with the Crew – 6 team on his way to Earth after the successful separation from the space station.” International,” pointing out that “the disembarkation will be in the sea near Florida on Monday morning.”

Regarding the role of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center after Sultan Al Neyadi landed on Earth, Al Marri explained that “a section of the center team focuses on the safety of the astronauts and their medical rehabilitation to return to normal life, which takes several weeks, and another section will focus on scientific experiments, in addition to The administrative team that focuses on the nature of the mission, administrative and organizational matters, and discussions with the various parties.

With regard to the Neyadi Reception Program, Al-Marri stated that the Neyadi astronaut will be in the coming weeks within the program of medical rehabilitation and scientific experiments, then he will return to the country during the coming period and there will be a rest period. After that, he will return to the United States to complete the science experiments and ensure that all mission operations are successfully completed. After completing these matters, Al-Neyadi will enter into a diverse program within the country, whether with schools, universities or government agencies, to communicate with the public, and he will have an extensive schedule to disseminate the benefits of his experience.

For his part, Adnan Al-Rayyes, director of the Zayed 2 ambition mission, said, “The separation was successful at the beginning of the time specified for the separation, which should have taken place between three and four o’clock.”

He stressed the importance of the role of this mission in humanity’s march with space science, whether with regard to biological sciences, technologies or materials sciences.

He also explained that “these experiences and technologies will help us in the missions of reaching the moon and Mars, as man’s arrival to Mars will not take place without international cooperation and the participation of astronauts from different countries.”

During the second virtual conference of Dr. Hanan Al-Suwaidi, the astronaut doctor, and astronaut Hazza Al-Mansoori, in conjunction with the “Dragon” spacecraft carrying the astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi and crew members of Crew-6 successfully separated from the International Space Station, Dr. Hanan Al-Suwaidi said, “Every hour The astronauts spend it on Earth improving their health, because the first hour is different from the first day, and so on.”

Regarding the difference in health status between the case and mission of Sultan Al Neyadi and the case of astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri, she indicated that the mission of the astronauts is completely different. A minute dedicated to health, whether in terms of food, exercise or regular check-ups.

And she continued, “When they return, the body begins to adapt. For the first hour, the body begins to adapt to gravity again. During the first week or so, their ability to move returns to normal.”

For his part, Emirati astronaut Hazzaa Al Mansouri said, “Sultan Al Neyadi’s morale is excellent, and the issue of delaying the return is an expected matter for which astronauts are trained, and it is something aimed at the safety of the landing and the astronauts.”

Al-Mansoori stressed that Sultan Al-Neyadi’s mission did not end, but rather continues, through sharing his scientific experiences, which he tested in space, face to face.

He pointed out that he was “in daily contact with Al Neyadi during his six-month mission, expressing his hope to accomplish a mission in space with him, and to see more missions for Emirati astronauts.”

Regarding health rehabilitation, he indicated that the issue varies from one astronaut to another and is not necessarily governed by the time he spent in space.