The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center has begun receiving applications from those wishing to participate in the second Emirati space simulation study, which is part of the Human Exploration Mission Simulation Research (HERA), affiliated with the US Space Agency (NASA).

The center set a set of conditions for the applicant to participate in the program, including: “He must be a citizen of the UAE, not be less than 30 years old, and be proficient in communicating in the English language. Preference will be given among applicants to specialists in physics, biology, forensic medicine, and psychology.” Mechanical engineering, information technology and electronics.

The Assistant Director General for Space Operations and Exploration, Director of the “Mars 2117” Program at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, Engineer Adnan Al-Rayes, said in press statements that a specialized committee will evaluate the applications submitted to join the program, to choose the most suitable candidates, and this will be done after conducting personal interviews with them, and They were then subjected to a set of tests before selecting the final team members participating in the second experiment.

This came during a media meeting recently organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, in the presence of the Centre’s Director General, Engineer Salem Al Marri, and the Assistant Director General of Space Engineering, Engineer Amer Al Sayegh.

He pointed out that this program comes within the framework of research simulating NASA's human exploration missions (Hera), and members of the Emirati crew will join the research team at the Johnson Space Center, where research dedicated to this pioneering study is being conducted.

Al-Rayes added, “The mission will begin on the 10th of next May, and the study will extend over 180 days of research work across four phases (45 days for each phase), and members of the Emirati crew will participate starting from the second phase, while the third and fourth phases will begin on the ninth of August.” Next and the first of next November, respectively.

He stressed that the UAE Space Simulation Program plays a vital role in enhancing understanding of the challenges and nuances facing long-term space missions, and also demonstrates a strong commitment to advancing the innovative technologies necessary to support future missions to the moon and beyond.

Al-Rayes explained that the location of the “Hera” complex is unique, and it consists of three floors, noting that the complex was designed to host space simulation research, as it provides a buffer environment and reflects scenarios of exploration sites, and activities within the complex will include testing augmented reality technologies and monitoring its virtual environment, as well as Interactive experiments with scenarios such as communication delays with ground control support teams during the approach to the Mars moon Phobos.

He pointed out that the activities in the complex help researchers develop strategies to increase the independence of analogue crew members and enhance their interaction as a team, and contribute to enhancing effective communication to achieve set goals. Through this data, scientists can develop more effective training strategies for astronauts, in preparation for future missions, such as exploring Mars. It is a long-term vision for the UAE within the framework of the “Mars 2117” program.

Al-Rayes noted that UAE universities have a major role in the second Emirati space simulation study, by providing various experiments, as the United Arab Emirates University is presenting three experiments focusing on different fields, as the first experiment focused on studying metabolic disorders related to glucose during a period of 45 days from Isolation by analyzing metabolic products, and the second experiment will work to monitor impairment in brain functions resulting from mental fatigue, while the third experiment will work to monitor vital indicators of the heart and blood vessels using optical techniques.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences offers two experiments: the first focuses on studying the effect of prolonged exposure to a simulated space environment on the heart and blood vessels.

He added, “The American University of Sharjah will participate in one experiment, and it will address the study of psychological stress in isolation and closed places.” The second experiment focuses on evaluating the body’s energy consumption, the content that constitutes it, bone density, and muscle mass before and during isolation.”

Application conditions

– The applicant must be a citizen of the UAE.

– Age must not be less than 30 years.

– Proficiency in communicating in English.

– Preference for specialists in physics, biology, forensics, psychology, mechanical engineering, information technology and electronics.