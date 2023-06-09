Yesterday, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center announced the launch of the “Educational Space Science Program”, as the center aims, through this program, to cooperate with a large number of schools across the Emirates, and to inspire and encourage future generations to discover the fields of space science.

The program began its sessions with a workshop on “Germs in Space”, as part of the second mission of the UAE Astronaut Programme, with astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi. This workshop provides a unique opportunity to explore microorganisms in space, and provides a comprehensive view of micro-life forms in the space environment, thus enhancing interest in aspects of space biology.

Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center, said: “Providing young people with knowledge and encouraging them to take an interest in various fields of science is an integral part of our mission at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre. We are working through the Space Science Education Program to lay the right foundation for qualifying the next generation of scientists, engineers and astronauts in the country.”

He added, “We will continue to develop a culture of scientific discovery and technological innovation in the UAE, where the future of our nation lies in developing the minds of our students, so it is our responsibility to provide them with the knowledge and tools they need to lead our country into an era of unlimited achievements in the field of space exploration.”

He continued, “The educational space science program will include a wide range of scientific topics related to space, in addition to providing an interesting overview of the space exploration sector.”

He pointed out that the space science educational program was designed with great precision, in order to inspire and educate the future generation, by paying attention to various scientific and space topics, in addition to providing an overview of the most important achievements made by the UAE in the field of space exploration.

For his part, Adnan Al Rayes, Director of the “Zayed Zayed 2 Ambition” mission, the Emirates Astronaut Programme, said: “Education is the basis of innovation and progress, and through this educational awareness initiative, we provide students with a full explanation of the most important scientific concepts that govern our world, and we also train them on the basics of critical thinking. We enhance their creativity and exploration spirit. We are working to motivate future leaders to pay more attention to STEM, by providing them with a good scientific environment that helps them do so, and we give them the tools to turn their dreams into reality.”

The workshop is also concerned with space biology, introducing students to how living organisms, including humans, adapt to the unique conditions of space, the impact of the microgravity environment on biological functions, as well as introducing them to the various challenges that humans face in space.

Through the program, students are also introduced to the ambitious projects of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center that have achieved important and outstanding achievements in the UAE’s march to explore space, in addition to introducing them to the details of the longest space mission in the history of the Arabs, where students learn about the mission’s objectives and the training that Sultan Al Neyadi received in preparation. For this historic mission, and the most important scientific experiments conducted so far aboard the International Space Station, the nature of life and work in a microgravity environment.

Research and development support

The UAE Astronaut Programme, which is managed by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, is one of the projects funded by the Information and Communications Technology Fund of the Communications and Digital Government Authority, and aims to support research and development in the information and communication technology sector.

Adnan Al Rayes:

“We are working to motivate future leaders to pay more attention to studying science, technology, engineering and mathematics.”