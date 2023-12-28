Yesterday, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center announced the conclusion of the activities of the Space Explorer Camp 2023, which extended for three weeks this December, achieving remarkable success in its goal, which is to enhance curiosity and interest in space science among young people.

The camp witnessed the participation of 40 students, whose ages ranged between seven and 17 years. The camp was divided into separate sessions for female and male students, in addition to a session for children for the first time.

For the first, exhilarating programs were offered for young participants to learn, grow and enjoy the wonders of space exploration.

Throughout Space Explorer Camp 2023, students actively participated in a mixture of theoretical and practical workshops, activities and competitions.

The agenda included building space missions, exploring space using drones, delving into the basics of space engineering, building rovers, creating CubeSats, and overcoming the exciting challenges of space exploration using robotics. The camp was led by a team from the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, and these activities were designed to go beyond traditional classroom learning, providing students with practical experience in the field of space exploration. The camp, which was held at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, also opened a new horizon for participants through tours between the centre’s departments and laboratories, giving them a glimpse into the living reality of space exploration. Assistant Director General for Space Operations and Exploration, Adnan Al-Rayes, said that the camp is an important trip for the participating students, demonstrating the enthusiasm and creativity of these young minds, believing in the importance of such initiatives, through their experience of the practical aspects of space science and exploration, which contribute to shaping the future generation of scientists, engineers, and pioneers. Space, who will play a pivotal role in enhancing the country’s ambitions in the field of space.

The Space Explorer Camp is one of the projects managed by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center within the Mars 2117 programme, funded by the ICT Fund of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, which aims to support research and development in the ICT sector in the United Arab Emirates.