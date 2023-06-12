The UAE continues to achieve remarkable progress in the field of science and industries related to the future, the most important of which is the field of space exploration, in which it has made quantum leaps to become, within a short period of time, one of the countries that have a presence in this highly specialized field, with a number of ambitious and important tasks and projects that a team of Emirati scientists, engineers and specialists, who are embarking today with great energy and determination to realize the dream of the pioneers of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, with the laying of the first building blocks in building the state of the Union, by sending Emirati missions to space and having an impact tangible positive service in the service of all mankind.

In this context, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center announced the success of a very important chapter in the chapters of the historic mission of the Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi to the International Space Station, which is the longest in the history of the missions of Arab astronauts. Space within Mission 69 on board the station, in the achievement of making the UAE the tenth in the world in spacewalk missions outside the International Station.

Al-Neyadi, through his presence on board the International Station, conducts a series of scientific experiments, and has participated in maintenance work for the station. In the interest of introducing the value of the mission, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center is organizing a series of “Meeting from Space” to give the public in the UAE, especially young people and youth, the opportunity to communicate directly with Al-Neyadi through visual communication technology, to get to know him personally about the details of his historical mission, and the experiences he is carrying out. and the expected benefits thereof.

The announcement of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, of the new mission of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center for Lunar Exploration, which bears the name “Rashid 2”, confirms the pioneering march of the UAE in the field of space exploration.

The historical achievements in the field of space translate the great ambitions of the UAE to become one of the active countries in the field of space and its sciences, thanks to the vision of the wise leadership and the determination of the people of the Emirates who have gained the love of achievement, the challenge of the impossible, and the realization of ambitions from their leadership, which is only satisfied with the highest levels of excellence.

The establishment of the “Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center” in 2006 was the first step in the UAE’s march towards achieving this goal and the beginning of a journey of success fraught with hope and work in order to give the UAE an influential and tangible role and a high position in the field of space exploration, and today it represents a major cornerstone of the strategy The UAE to travel and explore space, as his contribution was one of the most important elements that helped achieve the qualitative achievements of the country in the field of space exploration, including the arrival of Hazza Al Mansouri to the International Space Station as the first Emirati astronaut to land on board, and sending the “Probe of Hope”, on a historic journey to explore the planet Mars, where these achievements were achieved according to a clear vision, plans, programs, scientific and practical approach with specific features and a precise time plan.

In this regard, Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, said: “The exceptional achievements recorded by the UAE National Space Program would not have been possible without the vision of the founding fathers and the interest of the wise leadership, which resulted in the development of the infrastructure, technologies and talents required to form a competitive force for pioneers in the industry.” Global space industry, enhancing the contribution of the space industry to expanding the knowledge economy and diversifying the national economy, and enhancing capabilities in the field of research, development and manufacturing of space technology, which supports the future economy based on knowledge and innovation.

The UAE has committed itself to supporting many programs in the fields of space science. Last year, the National Radar Satellite Program “Swarm” was launched, and the “National Space Fund” was established with a capital of 3 billion dirhams to develop strategic and research projects in the space sector and support the establishment of national companies in technology. outer space.

success story

The story dates back to the seventies of the last century, when the late Sheikh Zayed met the delegation of the American Space Agency (NASA), after the historic Apollo mission that carried man to the surface of the moon, and this meeting witnessed many important messages that reflected the vision and ambition of Zayed, to achieve achievements A quality in the field of space befitting the status of the Emirates and the Arabs.

Inspirational and ambitious achievements and steps followed in order to achieve the goal. After the establishment of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center in 2006, the establishment of the Emirates Space Agency came under Federal Decree Law No. 1 of 2014, and then the launch of the Emirates Astronaut Program in 2017 as the first specialized program for preparing and training Astronauts in the Arab world, with the aim of qualifying national cadres to represent the UAE and the Arab world in future space missions,

The historic project, the “Probe of Hope” to explore Mars, which was launched during the year 2020 to reach Mars in 2021, coinciding with the fiftieth anniversary of the establishment of the United Arab Emirates, embodies the hopes and dreams of the Arab world in the field of space.

satellite development programme

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center worked on the design and construction of the “KhalifaSat” satellite, which was launched in 2018, as the first fully Emirati satellite and the most advanced among the satellites sent by the UAE into space.

As part of its main tasks, the center assumes responsibilities for designing, manufacturing and operating advanced satellites for Earth observation purposes. The Emirates Satellite Program plays a leading and pivotal role in achieving the country’s goals in the field of space science and the technology sector.

An integrated program

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center said: “The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center prepared an integrated program in the first years of its establishment with a team of five engineers only to develop local capabilities to carry out ambitious space missions. The center has sought to cooperate with many government and private bodies, including Other space agencies, accredited international institutions, universities and colleges specialized in the field of space sciences, in order to achieve the aspirations of the UAE.The center, with its local competencies, has set its sights on implementing many pioneering missions in space to launch local and advanced satellites, prepare for interplanetary missions, and organize and send manned space flights. “.

satellites

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center began its journey with the design and operation of satellites in the year 2006, by developing the first satellite for the UAE, as the center’s engineers designed and manufactured the first two Earth observation satellites, DubaiSat-1 and DubaiSat-2, which were launched in 2009. and 2013, respectively, and its first nanometric satellite, Naif-1.

In a distinguished historical achievement by the UAE, in October 2018, the high-tech KhalifaSat satellite was launched, making it the first satellite for monitoring purposes to be developed inside the clean rooms of the space technology laboratories at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center.

The year 2021 witnessed the launch of the nanometer satellite “DMSat-1”, which is the second of its kind in the UAE, and it is the first environmental nanometer satellite of Dubai Municipality in cooperation with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center.

In the year 2020, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced the new satellite project “MBZ-SAT”, which will become the second Emirati satellite to be developed by a team of Emirati engineers, scheduled to be launched in 2024, the most advanced satellite in the region. in the field of high-resolution satellite images.

UAE Astronaut Program

Among the projects and tasks undertaken by the Center is the Emirates Astronaut Programme, which is the first of its kind in the Arab world to provide the necessary training, expertise and qualification for Emirati cadres to represent the UAE and the Arab world in future space missions, and conduct scientific experiments that support the global space exploration process. The program also aims To develop a national team of astronauts to achieve the country’s aspirations in scientific exploration.

In 2018, astronauts Hazzaa Al Mansouri and Sultan Al Neyadi were selected from among the first batch of the UAE Astronaut Programme, while the second batch included Noura Al Matrooshi, the first Emirati woman astronaut, and Mohammed Al Mulla. The following year, in September, the UAE sent Hazza Al Mansouri, its first astronaut to the International Space Station, to write his name in history as the first Arab to visit the orbital laboratory.

interplanetary space missions

In 2014, the UAE announced the UAE Mars Mission, known as the “Probe of Hope”, a project that seeks to send the first Arab mission to the Red Planet. The dream came true in February of the year 2021, when the Hope Probe was able to enter the atmosphere surrounding Mars.

And based on the vision of the wise leadership of the UAE supporting the promotion of knowledge and exploration in the field of space, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center leads the Mars Program 2117, which aims to build the first human colony on Mars for the next hundred years, and it is the largest space city to be built on Earth and a practical model that is applicable. On Mars, with the aim of simulating space conditions on Earth, the first mission of the SIRIUS-21 program was successfully completed by a member of the Emirati crew, Saleh Al-Amiri, in July 2022 after continuing for eight months to study the effects of isolation on the psychological and physiological health of humans.

A new star in space

His Excellency Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri noted that: “The results of the UAE’s ambitious projects have consolidated the country’s position in the global space industry. The missions of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center have led to the development of many new technologies and innovations that can be employed in many industries.” ”

For example, the Emirates Mars Mission has contributed to the advancement of technologies in areas such as robotics, autonomous systems and remote sensing, which can be applied in industries such as agriculture, mining, oil and gas.

His Excellency Al Mansouri explained that the projects of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center and its interplanetary missions contribute to establishing a necessary base for the Emirati industry in the field of space to support the role of the UAE as a key member in this field.

He added, “The center’s programs work to nurture national talents and competencies in many fields in the space industry and exploration, and to provide economic opportunities and make way for more industries in the country and increase scientific knowledge through research and development.”

In addition, the Center’s partnerships and cooperation with international institutions provide opportunities for Emiratis to work on joint projects and gain expertise from international specialists and experts, which in turn can contribute to building a thriving satellite system in the Emirates.

The manufacture of satellite parts and the development of local expertise in this field increased job opportunities and contributed to the growth of the UAE economy. The development of the “MBZ-SAT” satellite, for example, was a fundamental pillar to support the expansion process in the local space industry, as the mechanical structure was manufactured by 90% and the electronic units by 50% in the UAE.

commercial services

The UAE has become, in record time, a prominent member of the global commercial scene for space services, which has enabled it to provide various services to other countries around the world, including terrestrial channel services that include satellite tracking, telemetry, operational leadership, and the latest services and products in the field of Geosciences and remote sensing.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center is also working to provide integrated solutions for Earth observation through its fleet of satellites, including KhalifaSat, which is one of the most technically advanced remote sensing satellites. These services, which rely on artificial intelligence and big data analysis, support project management, 3D planning, monitoring and analysis of environmental conditions, disaster management, and more.

The center employs its latest technologies in research and problem-solving in various fields, both in providing information about the characteristics of urban areas and their changes over time. The center cooperated with Al Ain Municipality to develop a technology based on artificial intelligence to survey agricultural areas and monitor palm trees. The center was able to monitor 45,000 palm trees in less than a week with an accuracy of 98.7%.

By making use of the high-resolution images the center receives from its satellites, it supports the management of water and land surfaces, and the management of aquatic ecosystems and biodiversity. The center has joined the global Sentinel-Asia initiative that works on applying remote sensing technology and GIS network technologies for disaster management in the Asia and Pacific region. In addition, he has harnessed space technologies over the past years to mitigate the repercussions of natural and human disasters.

The Center also provides other commercial services such as preparing educational and training programs to prepare countries and other institutions to develop their competencies in the field of space. As part of a joint cooperation between the Center and the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, it allowed other agencies to use its 12U PHI standard satellite platform, and agreements have been signed with Bahrain and Nepal in this regard. The Center also concluded an agreement with Mauritius to develop the space sector and technical research and development in the field of satellites.

The center’s contributions continue to achieve the vision and aspirations of the UAE to cross to new horizons during the next decade in the field of space industries, whose global value is expected to reach about a trillion dollars by the year 2040, with interest in localizing space technology, transferring knowledge and expertise, and preparing Emirati cadres capable of achieving great achievements. A new addition to the great achievements made by the state in this direction so far, confirming its growing positive role in the field of space exploration.