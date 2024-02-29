Yesterday, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center celebrated the 18th anniversary of its founding, in a ceremony held at the Museum of the Future, witnessed by all the center’s employees, including employees, engineers, astronauts, and the center’s leadership.

The ceremony began with a speech by the Center's Director General, Salem Humaid Al Marri, during which he highlighted the decision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, in 2006, to establish the Center. He also spoke about the prominent role played by the Center's team in advancing the space sector in the UAE and strengthening its position as a leading country in the field of global space exploration.

He pointed out that these achievements would not have been achieved without the continuous support received by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center from the wise leadership, led by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President. The UAE Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him.

The ceremony also witnessed a speech by the astronaut and Minister of State for Youth, Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, in addition to organizing a competition among the center’s team and distributing a number of valuable prizes to the winners.

The center’s management was keen to honor the team of the “Ambition Zayed 2” mission, which Sultan Al Neyadi embarked on for six months aboard the International Space Station, and the experimental satellite team (Fi) that was launched in June 2023, as part of the initiative to host the satellite payload (Fi). In addition to the Emirates Moon Exploration Project team, and the work team of the International Space Operations Conference 2023.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center honored the employees who spent more than 10 years. The Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, Salem Humaid Al Marri, said: “We feel proud as we celebrate the 18th anniversary of the founding of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre. From the beginning, the most important base on which the Center was founded was the youth who are currently leading the process of achievements, and our first mission was to research About minds and human building, and today the leadership’s support, its follow-up of projects, and its closeness to the youth have created leaders from the center who serve their country in many sectors, and have achieved achievements of which we are proud. Our confidence in the people of the center is high, and we will continue together in the coming years to develop our national projects so that our nation’s flag will remain raised high in space, God willing.”