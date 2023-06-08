Today, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center announced the launch of the “Educational Space Science Program”. Through this program, the center aims to cooperate with a large number of schools across the United Arab Emirates, inspiring future generations and encouraging them to discover the fields of space science.

The program started its sessions with a workshop on “Germs in Space” within the framework of the second mission of the UAE Astronaut Programme, with the astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi. This workshop provides a unique opportunity to explore microorganisms in space, and provides a comprehensive view of microorganisms in the space environment, thus enhancing interest in aspects of space biology.

Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center, said: “Providing young people with knowledge and encouraging them to take an interest in various fields of science is an integral part of our mission at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center. We are working through the Space Science Education Program to lay the right foundation for qualifying the next generation of Scientists, engineers and astronauts in the United Arab Emirates.

He added, “We will continue to develop a culture of scientific discovery and technological innovation in the UAE, as the future of our nation lies in developing the minds of our students. Therefore, it is our responsibility to provide them with the knowledge and tools they need to lead our country into an era of unlimited achievements in the field of space exploration.”

He continued, “The space science education program will include a wide range of scientific and space-related topics, in addition to providing an interesting overview of the space exploration sector.”

The Space Science Education Program was meticulously designed in order to inspire and educate the future generation, by paying attention to various scientific and space topics, as well as providing an overview of the most important achievements made by the United Arab Emirates in the field of space exploration.

For his part, said the director of the Zayed ambition 2 mission – the Emirates Astronaut Program. Adnan Al-Rayyes: “Education is the basis of innovation and progress. Through this educational awareness initiative, we provide students with a full explanation of the most important scientific concepts that govern our world. We also train them on the basics of critical thinking, and enhance their creativity and exploration spirit. We work to motivate future leaders to pay more attention to studying fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, by providing a good scientific environment that helps them in this, and we give them the tools to turn their dreams into reality.”

The workshop is also concerned with space biology, introducing students to how living organisms, including humans, adapt to the unique conditions of space, the impact of the microgravity environment on biological functions, as well as introducing them to the various challenges that humans face in space.

Through the program, students are also introduced to the ambitious projects of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, which have achieved important and outstanding achievements in the UAE’s march to explore space, in addition to introducing them to the details of the longest space mission in the history of the Arabs, where students are introduced to the objectives of the mission, and the training that Sultan Al Neyadi received in preparation for this. The historic mission, the most important scientific experiments he has conducted so far aboard the International Space Station, and the nature of life and work in a microgravity environment.

It is noteworthy that the UAE Astronaut Programme, which is managed by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, is one of the projects funded by the Information and Communications Technology Fund of the Communications and Digital Government Authority, and aims to support research and development in the information and communication technology sector.