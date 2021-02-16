Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God bless him, congratulated the People’s Republic of China on its great achievement and the arrival of the “Tianwen-1” mission to the planet Mars. His Highness said on Twitter, “We congratulate the People’s Republic of China on its great achievement and the arrival of the Tianwen-1 mission to the planet Mars … and congratulations to His Excellency Chinese President Xi Jinping … Space and Mars are a new arena for scientific cooperation and building a better future for humanity.”

The Chinese probe will spend two to three months surveying potential landing sites, using a high-resolution camera to prepare for the landing next May. The most challenging part of this mission is the smooth landing, which is an independent operation of the probe that will last between seven to eight minutes. The Tianwen-1 probe was launched to Mars on July 23 with a “Chanjin-5” missile from “Wagan” space airport in southern China. The weight of the probe is 5 tons, including 1.3 tons for the weight of the landing platform and 3.7 tons for the weight of the orbital station. Equipping the probe with 13 modern devices to measure the specifications of Mars. The probe will use its aerodynamic shape, a parachute and a brake missile to slow down and reduce shock legs when landing. After the landing, the rover vehicle will be launched to carry out scientific exploration with an expected life span of no less than 90 Martian days, about three months of Earth days, and the orbiter, with a design age of one Martian year, or about 678 Earth days, will transmit communications to the rover While carrying out scientific monitoring work.

China is seeking to land an explorer on the surface of Mars to collect data on groundwater and possibly signs of ancient life, according to official media.