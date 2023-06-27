The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center announced the launch of the (Fi – Experimental) satellite today, at exactly 3:34 pm UAE time, as part of the initiative to host the satellite payload (Fi), indicating that the launch will take place from the Russian Baikonur Cosmodrome launch site. using the Soyuz spacecraft.

The initiative, led by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, in cooperation with the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, aims to increase the number of countries benefiting from capacity-building activities to develop and manufacture satellite innovations as a pre-step to complete their development, including support for technical knowledge, engineering operations and related infrastructure. them, at an economical cost.

The “Fi Experimental” satellite mission will develop the field of space technology, as its innovative design and functionality make it the first of its kind in the Middle East, making the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center a pioneer in the field of space exploration and satellite technology.

The launch will go through several stages, starting with the separation phase, after which a two-hour countdown will begin for the team at the ground station of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center to receive the first signal from the satellite.

This communication will be used to verify the safety of the spacecraft and its readiness for launch disturbances.

24 hours after the satellite reaches its specified orbit at an altitude of about 550 km, the satellite will be controlled from within the laboratories of the American University in Ras Al Khaimah, as the second contact will be made at this stage, and it will be a success for launching the mission.

After the successful launch, the phase of opening the solar panels comes, as a period of five days has been allocated for this important phase, as the technical team of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center maintains daily contact for 10 minutes while the satellite transits over the UAE.

The call minutes provide an opportunity for the MBRSC team to carry out operating orders, establishing a strong line of communication with the payload.

After the five days are successfully completed, the team will start operating and controlling the payload operations.

This includes joint cooperation between the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, Khalifa University, and the American University in Ras Al Khaimah, and the ground station located on the campus of the American University in Ras Al Khaimah will deal with this stage, as faculty members at the university lead the process, to ensure smooth and permanent communication. With the satellite, mission success.

The modular 12U satellite platform will carry two payloads, one for an IoT communications system, and the other for an environmentally friendly payment subsystem.

“The center is paving a new way in the field of space technology, keeping pace with the expansion of our programs and tasks in the field of space exploration,” said Salem Humaid Al-Marri, Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, adding: “We aspire to develop various sectors in the UAE and abroad using the latest technologies.” space, and the promotion of the future goals of the state ».

Al-Marri continued: “The launch of the (Fi-experimental) satellite is our first step within the international program to reach space that we started last year, and it represents a turning point in our march, and our ambitions do not stop at this stage, but we are also preparing to launch more satellites in space.” the future”.

In turn, Zakaria Al Shamsi, Director of the Payload Hosting Project at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center, said, “This initiative is the first of its kind in the Arab world, and aims to promote the use of satellite technologies, as well as provide an opportunity for companies and countries alike, in order to enhance the deployment of and operating its satellites in space.

He added, “The results of this mission represent an important step towards our future endeavors, as the future of the space sector revolves around such cooperative projects, not only for us, but for partner entities as well, especially since this initiative and the missions (Fay) will meet the aspirations of the partners to reach space.”

