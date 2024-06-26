The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center announced the completion of the second phase of the second study within the Emirates Space Simulation Programme, yesterday, in which the Emirati Sherif Al Rumaithi participated, as part of research simulating human exploration missions (Hera).

The center confirmed that Al Rumaithi, along with crew members that include Jason Lee, Stephanie Navarro, and Bayoumi Wijesekara, left the Hera complex yesterday at exactly 2:20 a.m. UAE time.

The conclusion of the second phase of the study comes after Al Rumaithi spent 45 days inside the “Hera” complex, which is a unique three-story habitat designed to enable scientists, during this analog mission, to study how crew members adapt to isolation, confinement, and conditions far from Earth, by replicating the conditions. Similar to space on Earth. The study crew conducted scientific research and operational tasks throughout their simulated mission to Mars, including walking on the surface of the red planet using virtual reality, and faced increasing communications delays of up to five minutes with Mission Control as they approached Mars.

The crew will remain at Johnson Space Center for seven days, during which time they will fill out post-mission questionnaires, participate in discussions with Hera managers and scientists, in addition to providing the necessary data for studies related to crew dynamics and health.

Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, Salem Humaid Al Marri, said: “The completion of this phase of the study represents a qualitative leap in our strategic vision for human exploration of space. Simulating space missions on Earth is necessary to prepare astronauts to face the challenges of long-duration missions. The UAE Space Simulation Program – in cooperation with NASA and academic institutions – reflects our deep commitment to scientific research and consolidating the UAE’s position in the field of space technology and exploration. The active participation of UAE universities in conducting important studies within this program confirms our commitment to strengthening a strong scientific community and benefiting from it. From national experiences. This achievement strengthens our position in the international space community and aims to inspire future generations to expand the horizons of human potential.”

For his part, Assistant Director General for Space Operations and Exploration at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, Adnan Al-Rayes, said: “Our participation in this study allowed us to include our goals and strategy within comprehensive research for human space missions. This collaboration has not only improved our understanding of space mission dynamics, but also enhanced our readiness for future missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. “The insights we gain from space simulation studies are invaluable, and we work hard to ensure the safety and success of astronauts on human spaceflight missions.”

For his part, Sherif Al Rumaithi spoke about his experience, saying: “My participation in the second study within the Emirates Space Simulation Programme, was a wonderful experience of discovery and learning. We faced challenges such as communications delays and living in confined spaces, which helped us understand the challenges of long-duration space missions. I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to this important study, and proud to represent the UAE in this international effort. “Our work here will pave the way for future space missions, and I very much look forward to seeing how the results of these studies will impact human spaceflight.”

The second study within the Emirates Space Simulation Program consists of four different stages, including conducting 18 studies on human health. The experiments conducted on Earth aim to evaluate the physiological, behavioral and psychological responses of crew members in an environment similar to what astronauts will encounter on a trip to Mars. In addition to international efforts, the UAE University, the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, and the American University of Sharjah are contributing six studies in various fields.

Al Rumaithi participated in the second group of volunteers in studying the space simulation at the Hera Complex this year. The first phase of the second study of the Emirates Space Simulation Program ended on March 11, 2024, while the third and fourth phases will begin on August 9, 2024 and November 1, 2024, respectively.