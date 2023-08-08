Today, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center announced that the American University of Sharjah team won the fourth edition of the Kibo Robot Programming Challenge. The winning team was announced by astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi from the International Space Station.

The challenge, which is organized by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) in cooperation with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), includes participating teams demonstrating their programming skills. During the final stage of this international challenge, they will operate the Astrobee robot in the Japanese Experiment Unit of the Aerospace Exploration Agency. Japan, known as “Kibo”, aboard the International Space Station, after which the first 3 winning teams will be announced.

Adnan Al-Rayyes, Director of the Zayed 2 Ambition Mission, UAE Astronaut Programme, said: “What we witnessed during this version of the Kibo Challenge is proof of the innovative talents and capabilities of our youth in the United Arab Emirates. This challenge confirms the need to integrate space science into our curricula.” education, especially at a time when our country is achieving many achievements in the field of space. We aim at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center to adopt a new generation of astronauts, in addition to contributing to the creation of a knowledge-based society that is ready to face the challenges of tomorrow.”

selection stage

The challenge journey for this year began in February 2023, with a number of universities within the United Arab Emirates applying to participate, as the challenge witnessed the participation of two teams from the American University of Sharjah, a team from Khalifa University, a team from New York University Abu Dhabi, and a team from the United Arab Emirates University .

Following the submission stage, competing teams from across the UAE moved on to developing their own programs in a scenario simulating the environment of the International Space Station. After an initial round in July and a subsequent phase of software development, the AUS-IEEE-RAS team from the American University of Sharjah has successfully won the challenge and will represent the UAE in the finals scheduled for September 2023.

During the stages of the challenge, the participating teams were tasked with creating a program that operates the free-flying robot Astrobee of “NASA” and facing a scenario to stop the air leak in the Japanese “Kibo” unit aboard the International Space Station, where the teams programmed Astrobee to locate and repair leaks, and display their capabilities in solving Problems in a high-pressure space environment.

This challenge comes within the framework of the ongoing collaboration between MBRSC and JAXA, which includes the Kibo-ABC initiative, which enables students to program free-flying robots on the International Space Station. This partnership builds on the success of previous collaborative initiatives, including an educational project that involved Emirati astronaut Hazzaa Al Mansoori working on the Int-Ball robot, a camera on board the International Space Station, in addition to holding seminars on space robotics and space control technology. spacecraft.

It is noteworthy that the UAE Astronaut Programme, which is managed by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center, is one of the projects funded by the Information and Communications Technology Fund of the Communications and Digital Government Authority, and aims to support research and development in the information and communication technology sector.