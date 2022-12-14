The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center announced the official logo for the Crew-6 mission, which will be undertaken by astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi.

And written on the logo are the names of the astronauts participating in the main crew of the mission, which will last for 6 months aboard the International Space Station.

It also shows the International Space Station, Mars and the Moon.

Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi commented, after publishing the logo on his account on the short tweets platform, saying: “Here is the logo of our Crew-6 crew. Happy and excited to share with you the official appearance.”

Sultan Al Neyadi became the first Arab astronaut to spend a 6-month long mission on the International Space Station next year.

In 2021, astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi successfully completed the first year of training at NASA’s Johnson Space Center and is currently ready to work as an operator aboard the International Space Station.

“Al Neyadi” completed training in the Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory, and an assessment on the use of the EMU space suit, maintenance of the International Space Station, emergency rescue of astronauts (ICR), and completed theoretical classes and practical training on the (T-38) aircraft.

Al Neyadi received the astronaut badge from NASA’s Johnson Space Center, after completing their general training, which lasted about 20 months.