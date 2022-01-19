Dubai (Etihad)

Yesterday, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center announced the development of the trial version of the experimental Phi-satellite, under whose umbrella the standard platform for 12U satellites will be provided, in partnership with OQ Technology and StreamJet.

This platform will host an IoT communications payload that stores and transmits data collected from IoT devices in remote areas, industries and autonomous vehicles using 5G technology. It will also contain an environmentally friendly and safe sub-propulsion system that uses water as the main propellant.

With its completion approaching, the platform will be operated from the ground station of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center in the hands of specialized experts, to ensure the effective implementation of various operations, sending commands, receiving telemetry devices, and receiving payload data.

Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, said: “The cooperation and innovation that paved the way for the launch of the payload hosting initiative today will enhance the use of satellite technologies, as well as provide an opportunity for companies and countries alike, to enhance the deployment and operation of their satellites. in the space. It is expected that these efforts will yield many results, foremost among which is the consolidation of the UAE’s position to be at the forefront of countries that support innovation in the field of space, and the initiative will play a fundamental role in supporting global efforts in the field of science and technology.

For his part, Zakaria Al Shamsi, Director of the Payload Hosting Initiative at the MBRSC, said: “We always look forward to expanding and accelerating our partnership with private and government entities and academic institutions around the world, especially those that aspire to develop their space capabilities. Since the future of the space sector depends on cooperation opportunities, this initiative represents one of the strategic steps of the UAE in this direction.”

Marco Pavan, Executive Director of Space Systems at StreamJet, said: “We are pleased to have been selected by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center for its first mission within the payload hosting initiative, and this is a very important step so that we can qualify the water-powered propulsion system. Steam Thruster One, specially designed for micro and small satellites. Moreover, we see this partnership as an important stage in the framework of a green and safer approach to propulsion systems in the small satellite industry, and to achieve more sustainability in space activities.”

Omar Qaisi, CEO of OQ Technology, said: “The payload hosting initiative will help us expand our business in the MENA region. At the same time, we value our existing partnership with the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center for its strategic foundations that benefit both parties, as each party presents ideas and provides capabilities that contribute to a revolution in the satellite communications industry. After our previous missions (Tiger) for the fifth generation satellites, this fourth mission comes to us with which we feel proud, and we are pleased to work on it with the highly qualified payload hosting initiative team within a highly flexible agency, and these are the foundations on which our partnership is built to enable our startup From achieving prosperity and reaching the desired success, at a time when we look forward to continuing our working relationship and joint cooperation.”

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center and the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs had recently announced the launch of the payload hosting initiative, in addition to signing a memorandum of understanding to help promote space exploration through this initiative, on the sidelines of the 72nd International Astronautical Conference hosted by Dubai in October. from last year.

The payload hosting initiative will provide a modular satellite platform with the aim of promoting innovation in the space technology sector, and stimulating cooperation between government agencies, universities and startups. The initiative itself includes a planned program to launch two satellite missions annually.

second mission

The second mission bearing the symbol (PHI-1) will be accomplished in cooperation with the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, in accordance with the terms of the memorandum of understanding signed between the two parties. The partnership aims to increase the number of countries benefiting from capacity-building activities to develop and manufacture satellite payloads, as a precursor to completing its development, including supporting technical knowledge, engineering operations and related infrastructure. The initiative will also help raise awareness about the role that space science and technology play in promoting sustainable development, and its contribution to building national capabilities in spacecraft engineering, design and construction.