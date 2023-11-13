Sayed Al Hajjar (Abu Dhabi)

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai is the largest project to produce solar energy at one site in the world according to the independent producer system, and its production capacity will reach 5,000 megawatts by 2030, which contributes to reducing more than 6.5 million tons of carbon emissions annually.

In January 2012, the launch of the complex was announced, and the first phase with a capacity of 13 megawatts was operated in October 2013.

In March 2017, the second phase of the complex was inaugurated with a capacity of 200 MW of solar photovoltaic energy.

In June 2016, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority announced that the consortium led by Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) had won the tender to implement the third phase of the complex, and this phase was operated with a capacity of 800 megawatts using photovoltaic solar panel technology in November 2020.

In September 2017, the fourth phase with a capacity of 950 MW was announced, with 717 MW of this phase having been operated so far.

In November 2019, the consortium was selected that will implement the fifth phase with a capacity of 900 MW using photovoltaic solar panel technology according to the independent producer system.

800 megawatts of this phase have been operated, while work is underway to complete the rest of the projects.

During September 2023, a “Power Purchase Agreement” was signed between Dubai Electricity and Water Authority and Masdar, to establish and operate the sixth phase project of the complex, with a production capacity of 1,800 megawatts, and at a cost of 5.51 billion dirhams, to provide energy to more than half a million homes. It will start operating as of the last quarter of 2024.