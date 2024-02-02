Under the patronage and presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, the “Hope Makers” initiative, which is the largest of its kind in the Arab world to honor those who give, will organize on February 25 a ceremony to crown the most prominent Hope Makers in its session. The fourth is at the “Coca-Cola Arena” in “City Walk in Dubai”, where the winner will receive a financial reward worth one million dirhams.

The fourth session of the “Hope Makers” initiative, which falls under the umbrella of the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” Foundation, attracted more than 58,000 nominations from across the Arab world, and the proceeds from the closing ceremony will go to humanitarian work and initiatives aimed at improving the lives of communities for the better.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, through his official account on the “X” website: “Creating hope is the highest translation of the meaning of humanity and the nobility of values. Silently instilling goodness is the essence of the true civilization that humans seek. Tens of thousands of Arab inspirations in the session.” The fourth of the makers of hope illuminates new paths for the renaissance of our Arab world and the certainty of a better tomorrow.. February 25 is a day in which we honor those who made dedication to the sake of a better society a way of life, and serving the needy a message.

His Highness added: “More than 300,000 Arab hope makers during four sessions. We have great confidence in the ability of the people of the Arab nation to write new chapters in the story of the region. We are optimistic about what we see in each session of the race to create hope. Planting goodness is an act that cannot be done right.” Without Him is life.”

Encouraging inspiring initiatives

For his part, the Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, Mohammed Al Gergawi, stressed that the “Hope Makers” initiative translates the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for charitable and humanitarian work, and encourages inspiring initiatives capable of bringing about positive change in Arab societies. Pointing out that the UAE will remain a symbol of hope in the Arab region.

He said: “The (Hope Makers) initiative continues its distinguished path in sponsoring and motivating every humanitarian and volunteer initiative aimed at making a difference in the lives of others, and bringing good to the present and future of the Arab region, and this noble goal represents a priority in the work of the (Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives) Foundation.” “This translates its message of creating hope and supporting and empowering institutions and individuals who embrace a culture of positive change and seek to provide the best for their countries, their communities, and every human being in need of help.”

Al-Gergawi added: “The fourth session of (Hope Makers) is a milestone in the history of the initiative, and the prospects for charitable and humanitarian work in the Arab world, due to its ability to highlight unique stories of dedication, giving, and optimism for the future, no matter how harsh the circumstances are and how many challenges there are in our Arab region, and the closing ceremony of this session will be the focus of “The attention of the Arabs, and another bright sign in creating hope and enhancing the presence of humanitarian work throughout the Arab world.”

Humanitarian massege

The “Hope Makers” initiative targets individuals and institutions from anywhere in the Arab world or the world, who have a creative and innovative project, program, campaign or initiative with a clear impact that contributes to improving the lives of a segment of people or alleviating the suffering of a specific group in society or It works to develop a specific environment socially, economically, culturally or educationally, or contributes to solving any of the challenges of the local community, provided that this is done voluntarily and without compensation or without achieving profit or material benefit.

The Hope Makers Initiative aims to shed light on the Hope Makers in the Arab world, both men and women, who devote their time, effort and resources to serving others, helping the poor and needy, providing relief to the afflicted and contributing to improving the lives around them, in addition to introducing the Hope Makers initiatives, projects and programs through various traditional media. digital, and through new media platforms, and to enhance their fame in their communities and in the Arab world as a whole.

Among its objectives, the initiative seeks to reward distinguished hope makers with the most influential initiatives by providing them with financial support to help them continue their initiatives, intensifying their humanitarian and volunteer efforts in their communities, and expanding the scope of their initiatives and projects to include a larger number of beneficiaries, as well as contributing to instilling a culture of hope and positivity in people. Various parts of the Arab world, and encouraging giving, whatever the circumstances and no matter the size of the challenges.

The Hope Makers Initiative also aims to contribute to creating positive, inspiring role models for young people in the Arab world who will be role models for others in working for constructive change and developing their societies, and to celebrate these models as new heroes or true stars who deserve praise and appreciation, in addition to encouraging and motivating thousands of young people. To develop humanitarian and community initiatives, engage in volunteer programs and campaigns, or contribute to creating hope in their communities through various available means.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum had launched the first session of the Hope Makers Initiative, in 2017, through an innovative advertisement that His Highness published on his official accounts on social networking sites, offering a job for a Hope Maker, the conditions of which are that the applicant must master the skills of giving and serving. People, and that he must be positive and believe in the energies of those around him from the Arab world, and that he must have experience in undertaking at least one community initiative, in exchange for a reward worth one million dirhams.

Vice President: February 25 is a day in which we honor those who made dedication to a better society a way of life, and serving the needy a message.

. More than 300,000 Arab hope makers during four sessions… We have great confidence in the ability of the people of the Arab nation to write new chapters in the story of the region.

Mohammed Al Gergawi: The initiative continues its distinguished path in sponsoring and motivating every humanitarian and volunteer initiative aimed at making a difference in the lives of others.