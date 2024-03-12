His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” announced the launch of Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, an initiative at the Emirates Food Bank aimed at providing 5 million meals from surplus food.

His Highness said in his account on the “X” platform: “Today, Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum launched an initiative at the Emirates Food Bank aimed at providing 5 million meals from surplus food in cooperation with 350 hotels and food establishments in Dubai… and with a work team of 5,000 volunteers… 35 million people benefited.” From the bank since its inception.. “.

His Highness continued: “Sheikha Hind is a role model in giving… and my companion on the path of goodness… and a source of happiness for me, my family, and society.”