His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, sent an invitation to His Excellency Marcrote, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, to participate in the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change “COP 28” hosted by the UAE in November. The next one will be in Dubai Expo City.

He handed over the invitation to His Excellency the Dutch Prime Minister, His Excellency Jamal Jamea Al-Mushrekh, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands.