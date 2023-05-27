His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” sent an invitation to His Excellency Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of the State of Israel, to participate in the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which It will be hosted by the UAE next November at Dubai Expo City.

The invitation was handed over to His Excellency Mohammed Mahmoud Al Khajah, Ambassador of the UAE to the State of Israel.