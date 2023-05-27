His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has sent an invitation to Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of the State of Israel, to participate in the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will be hosted by the UAE in November. Next in Dubai Expo City.

The invitation was handed over to His Excellency Mohammed Mahmoud Al Khajah, Ambassador of the UAE to the State of Israel.