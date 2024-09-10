On Thursday, September 5, His Excellency Dr. Ali Bin Sebaa Al Marri, CEO of the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government, delivered an inspiring lecture titled “Self-Development to Build a Leadership Personality” to ENOC Group employees. The lecture was attended by a large number of the Group’s employees, and was held at ENOC’s headquarters. This lecture is part of a series of events that aim to enhance leadership capabilities and develop personal skills among employees, supervised by His Excellency Saif Hamad Al Falasi, CEO of ENOC Group, who stressed the Group’s keenness to enhance cooperation with the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government in many areas, including developing leadership skills among the Group’s employees.

In his lectures, Dr. Al Marri addressed the major transformations that the world is witnessing in light of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, noting that the data and artificial intelligence revolution is deeply affecting the future of jobs and information security. He said: “The world is witnessing radical changes as a result of technological revolutions, most notably the data and artificial intelligence revolution, and it is imperative that we are prepared to adapt to these changes by adopting modern technologies and developing the necessary skills such as analytical thinking and creativity.

On this occasion, His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC, said: “We thank His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government, for his unwavering efforts in developing the research and training activities at the school to empower future leaders to carry the banner of development and prosperity in the UAE. At ENOC Group, we believe that our employees are our most important assets, and therefore we always work to enhance their leadership capabilities and skills through inspiring workshops and lectures. We value our cooperation with the Mohammed bin Rashid School and look forward to further partnerships to provide our employees with the latest scientific findings in the field of management, governance and human capital development..

Challenges of adapting to digitalization

Dr. Al Marri also addressed the challenges posed by the digital age on the workforce, stressing the need to develop leadership skills that include complex problem solving, critical thinking, and creativity. He said: “Adapting to digital transformations requires developing essential leadership skills, stressing that analytical thinking and innovation are among the critical skills for building a leadership personality capable of facing contemporary challenges.

Dr. Al Marri also stressed the importance of adhering to values ​​and principles in practicing leadership, noting that building a leader begins from within and requires continuous self-development. He added: “Leadership begins from within. You must adhere to your values ​​and principles, plan for your future, and work hard and diligently. You must also continue to learn and empower the team around you to achieve an innovative and future-oriented vision.”.

He also touched on the need to build a “triangle of success” that includes creative, analytical, and problem-solving thinking, which is the cornerstone for developing an effective leadership personality in facing global challenges..

This lecture comes as part of ENOC Group’s efforts to promote a culture of leadership and innovation among its employees, through which it seeks to enable individuals to benefit from the latest developments in the field of leadership and technology. These efforts reflect the Group’s vision of investing in developing human capital, which contributes to building future leaders capable of keeping pace with global transformations..