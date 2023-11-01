His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, confirmed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s hosting of the 2034 World Cup is an Arab victory… and a new Gulf success.

His Highness said in a tweet on “X”: “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s hosting of the 2034 World Cup is an Arab victory… and a new Gulf success… and a Saudi victory that confirms the Kingdom’s global standing… Qatar excelled in hosting the World Cup… and we bet on the Kingdom hosting the best edition in History of the cup.

His Highness added: “With global occasions like these, the region rises, grows and prospers. We are optimistic about achieving the vision of the Crown Prince of the Kingdom, my brother Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for the region to be the ‘New Europe’. All the best to our brothers in the Kingdom under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his trustworthy Crown Prince.”