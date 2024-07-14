His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, announced the appointment of Her Excellency Sarah Al Amiri as Minister of Education, and the appointment of His Excellency Abdul Rahman Al Awar as Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

His Highness said, via his account on the “X” platform: “We also announce today, within the new government changes, the merger of the Emirates Schools Establishment and the Federal Early Childhood Education Agency with the Ministry of Education and the appointment of Sarah Al Amiri as Minister of Education in the UAE.

We announce the appointment of Abdul Rahman Al Awar as Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, in addition to his current duties as Minister of Emiratisation and Human Resources in the Federal Government.