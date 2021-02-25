His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, visited the “IDEX” and “NAVDEX” exhibitions in the capital Abu Dhabi.

Vice President of the State: – “The success that was achieved did not come from a vacuum. Rather, it is the result of the effort, perseverance and competence of a qualified and competent national team led by my brother and my companion in my path, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed. Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi: – “The attendance that the exhibition witnessed, and the qualitative participations, express the growing international confidence in the UAE and its capabilities in managing events and events.”

Their Highnesses toured the wings, lobbies and halls of the exhibition, which was hosted by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center for five days, and concluded yesterday.

Their Highnesses Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed their pride in the success of the exhibition, noting the role of the organizing committee and the health measures that accompanied its five days.

In detail, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum began his tour by stopping at the exhibition stand of the Emirati company Calidus, where he saw a plane manufactured by the national company, manufactured entirely by Emirati hands. And he heard from those in charge of the platform briefings about its technologies, the tasks that it can perform, and its engineering and technical components.

His Highness affirmed the high level our national defense industry has reached.

“More than 60 countries and 900 companies are in Abu Dhabi to review defense technology and modern technologies in enhancing security and stability,” he said in a tweet yesterday. “The success of the event is a success for the Emirates … and our national defense industry has set its foot in the global competition arena.”

His Highness went to the display booth of Edge and the joint Emirati-American-Israeli “Singolite” group, and was briefed on its most prominent defense defense technology products, in which experts from the three countries participate.

At the end of his tour, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stopped at the platform of the national “Hafilat” company and saw a model of a field ambulance produced by the company. And treat the injured.

His Highness expressed his pride in the remarkable success achieved by the IDEX exhibition in its 15th edition, despite all the new circumstances brought about by the Corona pandemic, and the negative effects that followed on the global economy, and human and social communication between people.

His Highness congratulated the national team that organized, managed and supervised the conduct of this global event in all its stages, leading to the closing of the curtain on its activities, citing the remarkable success it achieved, whether in terms of participating countries and companies or the number of visitors and the volume of commercial deals that were concluded between companies and the concerned authorities Emirates and other countries.

His Highness said, “The success that was achieved did not come out of nowhere, but rather it is the result of the effort, perseverance and competence of a qualified and competent national team led by my brother and companion in my path, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, who personally follows up all the preparations and arrangements for any occasion, event or national project that is held on the ground. Our dear country, and supports our youth with their directives and sound opinions, and inspires them to give them the spirit of giving and creativity in any work they do, serving the nation, upholding its banner, and enhancing its good reputation and noble human values.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, also visited the International Defense Exhibition and Conference “IDEX 2021”.

And lose a number of national, Arab and international pavilions. He listened to an explanation from its officials and representatives of delegations on the most important exhibits and technologies that they participate in in the exhibition, related to the fields of defense, security, protection systems, communications, and many other sectors.

His Highness exchanged conversations with them about the importance of participation in international exhibitions and their returns, such as IDEX, which is one of the most important platforms for exchanging ideas, experiences and knowledge in the world, and to benefit from them in the implementation and development of future projects, in addition to providing opportunities to display the latest findings of the defense and security industries. Developing sustainable systems and solutions, contribute to developing the future of the sector, and enhancing its role in achieving peace, security and stability in the world.

His Highness extended his thanks and appreciation to the Supreme Organizing Committee of the International Defense Exhibition and Conference, all the success partners, and the volunteers at the conclusion of the 15th session of the exhibition, which attracted the participation of the most important companies, global industry leaders, and experts specializing in defense and military fields and the advanced technologies and systems related to them.

His Highness expressed his happiness with the efforts made in organizing the exhibition, the national competencies that worked to manage it, the qualitative partnerships, the volume of agreements he had witnessed, the establishment of strategic partnerships, in addition to the inauguration of new defense parts and mechanisms for Emirati national industries, and their strong presence, in addition to the level of health precautionary measures. Taken to ensure the safety of the participant.

His Highness said that the attendance of the exhibition and the qualitative posts express the increasing international confidence in the UAE and its potential to manage events and events that provide a forum for international dialogue on issues of defense, security and peace, and to put forward solutions on the best ways to confront the common challenges that the world is witnessing, and that threaten its security, peace and stability, in addition to To exchange visions and ideas, learn about technology developments, and the latest products produced by human minds in the world of various industries, affirming that the availability of infrastructure with global standards, high quality and a solid environment of security, safety, stability and regulations … are the most important factors for the success of any event, and this is what distinguishes the UAE .





