His Highness said, through his account on the “X” platform: “His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum reviewed the financial achievements and initiatives of the UAE government for the year 2023, and the achievements included the issuance of 151 decisions to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of resources in the government, the adoption of 15 federal laws, and 62 decisions. Regulatory, 9 major national projects and initiatives in financial affairs, and many decisions that are in favor of the UAE’s development process, and the total federal assets reached 481.5 billion dirhams until the third quarter of 2023. The results of this year’s achievements were impressive and resulted in the UAE taking first place globally in 4 international indicators of competitiveness in the financial sector, which confirms the success of our national financial policies and the extent of the opportunities created by our financial and economic institutions in light of an advanced digital infrastructure and a flexible legislative framework. With the visions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. “With our pioneering national cadres, there are no limits to what we can accomplish to put the UAE at the forefront of nations.”