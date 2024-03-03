His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, reviewed the financial achievements and initiatives of the UAE government for the year 2023, which included the Cabinet’s issuance of a number of policies, initiatives, laws and legislation, and the adoption of international agreements within 151 A decision relevant to the financial sector.

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, said: “The policies, strategies and programs that were implemented in the financial sector at the federal level were shaped in accordance with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of The state, may God protect him, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, in strong support of all development sectors in the country and its development plan, and in a way that supports the goals of enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of resources in the federal government.” .

His Highness added: “The UAE’s ranking in first place globally in 4 international indicators of competitiveness in the financial sector, and in third place in the index of total general government debt, in the Global Competitiveness Yearbook 2023, confirms the success of the national financial policies that have been implemented, and reflects the prospects for development and modernization.” “And the promising opportunities enjoyed by financial, economic and investment institutions, which seek to benefit from the advanced financial environment established by a flexible legislative framework and advanced digital infrastructure.”

His Highness said: “During the next phase, the Ministry of Finance will continue its support to enhance economic performance, in accordance with the UAE’s economic principles document, which serves as a road map that defines the features and foundations of the performance of all federal entities, through preparing the necessary legislation, laws, policies and frameworks to protect the stability of all the country’s financial systems.” “And to ensure the sustainability of its development, and that it enjoys high international standards in efficiency and safety, which enhances investor confidence at all levels, through continuous development and modernization, and within the framework of consolidating the role of the federal financial system in achieving comprehensive and sustainable development in the UAE.”

The UAE is ranked first globally in 4 international competitiveness indicators

The government's financial policy, and the efforts made in this sector, contributed to the UAE occupying first place in the world in 4 international competitiveness indicators, as the country came in first place in the world in the indicator of lack of wastefulness in government spending in the Prosperity Index report in 2023, and in first place in the index. The balance of the government budget and gross domestic product, in the report of the same indicator for the same year, and in first place in the index of the ability of government policy to adapt, in the Competitiveness Yearbook 2023, and the country also ranked first in the index of the degree of financial openness, in the Tourism and Travel Development Report 2023 issued. According to the World Economic Forum, the country ranked third globally in the index of total public government debt, in the Global Competitiveness Yearbook 2023.

– National legislation, projects and initiatives to strengthen public finances

The outcomes of the decisions adopted by the Council of Ministers in the financial sector during the year 2023 included 15 federal laws and 62 regulatory decisions to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of managing the financial position and cash flows in the federal government, in addition to 8 international agreements, and 9 major national financial projects and initiatives, and included the most important projects and initiatives. The national plan presented by the Ministry of Finance to strengthen public finances in the year 2023, the federal government budget sustainability plan, the structuring of Islamic sukuks, the electronic invoicing project, updating the federal government’s public debt strategy 2021-2023, the rules for forming and managing the general cash reserve account of the federal government, and restructuring the right fee. The federal concession on telecommunications sector companies in the country, the establishment of a real estate assets database amounting to approximately 62 billion dirhams, the development of supply chains and development in the federal government, and a project to support the Gulf Customs Union Authority.

The regulatory decisions adopted by the Council of Ministers during 2023 also included 10 decisions to regulate tax affairs in the country, and 17 decisions related to regulating government services and fees, in addition to 6 decisions related to other financial policies.

– 8 international agreements

The UAE government continued to enhance the country’s competitiveness and consolidate its international relations during the year 2023, during which it signed and ratified 8 different international agreements, including 4 international agreements on the promotion and protection of investment with the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, the Republic of Mozambique, Barbados, and the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, and 4 international agreements. Regarding the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of financial evasion with regard to taxes on income, with the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, the Czech Republic, the Republic of Tanzania, and the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, bringing the total number of agreements to avoid double taxation to 147 agreements, and 112 international agreements to encourage and protect investment.

– Consolidating the strategic partnership with institutions of the international community

The Ministry of Finance is working on the necessary preparations for the country to host the annual meeting of the Board of Governors of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the Business Forum in 2026, to consolidate the country’s position as an attractive and sustainable destination for foreign direct investment, and a major axis on the global investment map.

The UAE government succeeded in measuring its financial position in 2023 by applying the accrual basis of accounting, in accordance with the requirements of the International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS), as the total value of federal assets until the third quarter of the year reached 481.5 billion dirhams, and the country also continued its strategic partnerships. Active with the institutions of the international community, as it participated in the Trust Fund for Growth and Poverty Reduction and the Trust Fund for Resilience and Sustainability of the International Monetary Fund, and contributed to the 12th Replenishment of the Resources of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), for the period from 2025 to 2027.