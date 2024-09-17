His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, reviewed the Cultural District project in Dubai South, as part of the Azizi Venice project, implemented by Azizi Developments, with the aim of enriching the cultural and artistic scene in the emirate and providing a platform for innovation in the creative sector..

His Highness listened to an explanation from Mirwais Azizi, Founder and Chairman of Azizi Developments, about the components of the project, which enhances Dubai’s position on the map of cultural creativity and global competitiveness indicators, and contributes to highlighting the emirate’s pivotal role in empowering and inspiring creative cadres, and enhancing Dubai’s position as an attractive destination for creatives in the cultural field from all over the world..

His Highness was accompanied during his inspection of the new pioneering project in Dubai by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs..

Creative works

The Cultural District project in Dubai South meets the objectives of the Dubai Creative Economy Strategy, which seeks to transform Dubai into a global capital for the creative economy and transform the emirate into a preferred destination for innovators, investors and entrepreneurs from all over the world, with the aim of achieving global leadership in various fields, including the cultural and creative field..

The unique project also provides a suitable climate for creatives, helping them transform their ambitions into successful projects that support the knowledge- and innovation-based economy of the future, through creative business incubators that keep pace with the rapid developments in technology, which the project directs towards enriching the creative sector and enhancing its ability to compete globally..

Various facilities

The Dubai South Cultural District project includes a range of diverse cultural facilities, including an opera house, a theatre, art exhibition halls, cultural events and a performing arts academy. This district will be a vibrant centre that reflects Dubai’s cultural and artistic diversity, and aims to attract artists and creatives from all over the world, providing them with a platform for artistic and creative expression. The district will also add a special sparkle to the place, as it will become a distinctive destination that combines art and culture, and will constitute a vital centre for cultural and artistic activities, enhancing the experience of Dubai South residents and enriching their daily lives..

pivotal sector

On this occasion, Mirwais Azizi said: “We are proud to launch this ambitious project, which will represent an important platform to support talented cadres in the creative sector, as it provides them with an ideal environment to showcase their work and develop their skills, in addition to providing incubators for creators to help them transform their creative ideas into successful projects, which contributes to diversifying Dubai’s economy and enhancing the emirate’s position as a global centre for creativity.”.

He added: “The new project reflects the pivotal role of culture in the lives of communities, and in achieving economic prosperity and social stability, as the cultural district in Dubai South will be a vital center that combines authenticity and modernity and reflects the cultural diversity that Dubai embraces.”“

Advanced technologies

The cultural district in Dubai South includes an opera house that can accommodate 2,500 people, equipped with the latest audio and visual technologies to provide a high-end artistic experience for the audience, in addition to facilities for musical performances, ballet and international plays, which makes it an attractive cultural destination..

The Opera House in Dubai South will be a distinctive addition to the emirate’s artistic and cultural scene, combining the luxury and beauty of architecture with advanced technologies, making it an ideal platform for hosting the most prominent international artistic performances, which makes it a distinct and integrated cultural destination that offers pioneering experiences to audiences of all ages and backgrounds..

The Opera House in the Cultural District aims to attract the most famous international bands in opera, ballet and theatre performances, which will enhance Dubai’s position as a cultural and creative capital in the region, make the emirate a preferred destination for artists and creativity enthusiasts alike, and consolidate Dubai’s position as an incubator for artistic creativity in the region and the world..

Azizi Developments has chosen the design of the Opera House, presented by Zaha Hadid Architects. The design is distinguished by its unique architectural style that embodies the innovative and futuristic character known for the designs of the Iraqi engineer who made a major breakthrough in the world of architecture..

Performing Arts Theatre

The district also includes a performing arts theatre that can accommodate 400 people, equipped with the latest technology that helps present dramatic and comedic performances in an ideal environment. The theatre’s design is flexible, allowing it to host a variety of cultural activities, from art workshops to small performances..

The theatre seeks to play a pivotal role in presenting diverse artistic performances that contribute to enriching the cultural and artistic scene in Dubai, thanks to its design, capacity and provision of an ideal environment to host various entertainment shows, in addition to a good space to organize interactive workshops and innovative performances. The theatre aims to provide opportunities for artistic talents from inside and outside the UAE to present their works and showcase their creative abilities to a wide audience, which contributes to consolidating interaction between emerging talents and the audience, as the theatre provides them with a platform for creative expression and direct interaction with the audience, which leads to strengthening the artistic scene in Dubai and contributes to creating a new generation of creators..

Art Exhibitions and Events

The Cultural District in Dubai also includes halls for art exhibitions and cultural events that can accommodate more than 2,000 people, designed to host a wide range of local and international exhibitions, providing a large and flexible space that allows the display of various types of art, including paintings, sculptures, and digital arts. The halls will be equipped with the latest technologies to ensure that artworks are displayed in the best possible way. The halls for art exhibitions and cultural events will also provide emerging artistic talents in the country with a platform to share their talents and distinctive artworks with the public, enabling them to play a pivotal role in enriching the art scene in Dubai and participating in its pioneering cultural journey. The public will also find in the exhibitions and events hosted by the halls an outlet to satisfy their artistic passion.

Academy of Performing Arts

The Cultural District also includes a performing arts academy that aims to develop and nurture talents, enhance their creative abilities and hone their skills to be a tributary to future generations in various fields of art and enhance their contribution to the cultural and artistic scene in the UAE. It provides an opportunity for artistic talents to explore new horizons in creativity, by offering advanced training workshops that enhance their skills and contribute to presenting new local talents, which enhances Dubai’s role as a leading center for artistic creativity at the regional and global levels..