His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, stressed that the research and development sector is one of the most important vital sectors that the country surrounds with all care and attention, and works to create the necessary incentives and a suitable environment that ensures its institutions grow and prosper, due to the qualitative value of this sector as a fundamental pillar of sustainable development and the creative economy, and an important lever for improving the performance and capabilities of various sectors, which confirms its value as a very important means for shaping the features of the future..

This came during His Highness’s visit to the advanced Himalaya Research Centre, a subsidiary of Himalaya Wellness International, in Dubai Science Park, part of TECOM Group, which is concerned with innovating and developing natural healthcare products made from herbs and nutritional supplements. His Highness listened to the centre’s leaders explaining the research operations it is carrying out, which focus on innovating medical formulations using the latest technological means and expanding the scope of their production in innovation operations laboratories, with the centre’s modern technical capabilities and potential, which it employs in producing nutritional supplements that enhance the basic functions of the human body..

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also viewed the facilities and components of the global centre, which is spread over an area of ​​55,000 square feet. Through it, a wide range of products are being created, most of which are exported to more than 100 countries around the world, starting from Dubai, in line with the Dubai Research and Development Programme, and enhancing the private sector’s participation in developing the capabilities of the healthcare sector in Dubai..

His Highness praised the research work carried out by the Centre, which aims to serve humanity and ensure its health. He wished its founders and its team of researchers success in their mission, stressing that Dubai will always remain a destination that supports creativity in all its forms and shapes, including scientific creativity, and a platform from which efforts seeking excellence in various fields, including science, research and development, are launched, so that Dubai will always remain a beacon of hope for a better future for humanity..

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was accompanied during the visit by His Excellency Malek Sultan Al Malek, Director General of the Dubai Development Authority and Chairman of TECOM Group, and a number of senior officials..

Himalaya Wellness is a global company specializing in natural products and preparations. It was founded in 1930 and carries more than 500 products that are distributed in more than 100 countries around the world..

Dubai Science Park is one of the specialised business communities of TECOM Group, which also includes Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai Design District and Dubai Industrial City..