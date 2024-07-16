His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, may God protect him, in his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, issued Decree No. (43) of 2024, restructuring the Board of Directors of the Dubai Sports Council, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The Board of Directors, according to the text of the decree, includes: Khalfan Jumaa Belhoul, Vice Chairman, and members: Ali Mohammed Al Mutawa, Ahmed Zainal Al Khaja, Sayed Ismail Sayed Al Hashemi, Dr. Abdullah Mohammed Al Karam, Safia Mukhtar Al Sayegh, Majed Abdullah Al Asimi, and the Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council.

Decree No. (13) of 2022 regarding the formation of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Sports Council, and Decree No. (31) of 2022 regarding the appointment and replacement of a member of the Board of Directors shall be cancelled, and Decree No. (43) of 2024 shall be effective from the date of its issuance, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.