His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, received today, in Dubai, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The meeting dealt with enhancing means of cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of Turkey and developing its frameworks in all fields, in addition to supporting the development agendas led by the two countries to achieve common interests, through diversifying economic opportunities and developing trade and investment exchange, to reach new levels of cooperation between the two countries. Views on regional and international issues of common interest.

For his part, the Turkish minister praised the great progress made by the UAE in various sectors, including its advanced infrastructure and an economic environment that is attractive and supportive of investment, and the importance of working to advance cooperation frameworks between Turkey and the UAE in all fields in line with the economic and commercial status of the two countries at the level of region and the world.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; For International Cooperation Affairs, Reem bint Ibrahim Al-Hashemi.



