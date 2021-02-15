His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received today afternoon His Excellency President Vladimir Zelensky, President of the Republic of Ukraine, accompanied by a high ministerial and government delegation.

His Highness welcomed the attendance of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai .. the guest president on his first visit to the country, hoping that His Highness would be a good pioneer for further cooperation and exchange of experiences between the two countries in Various sectors of tourism, economy, infrastructure, food security and other areas that benefit the peoples of the two friendly countries.

During the review of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Excellency President Vladimir Zelensky of the agreements and memoranda of understanding signed between the UAE and the Republic of Ukraine .. His Highness blessed the guest president of these agreements, which will contribute to the development of bilateral relations between the two sides and encourage the doubling of investment partnership, especially for the private sector.

During the meeting between His Highness and the Ukrainian President, in the presence of the two countries’ delegations, these agreements and memoranda of understanding included combating crime and terrorism, amending the agreement to avoid double taxation, mutual recognition of a driving license, and understanding in the field of land relations, as well as in the fields of tourism and food security.

In addition, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed the importance of these agreements in organizing bilateral relations between the two countries, developing joint perceptions and a plan to move in the path of developing cooperation and coordination and building a bilateral investment partnership based on mutual benefit that preserves the rights and supreme national interests of the two parties.

For his part, His Excellency the Ukrainian President expressed his desire and his country’s government to revitalize tourism between the two sides and increase the volume of Emirati investments in this sector and other sectors of valuable economic feasibility that the two friendly countries and peoples can reap their fruits and achieve the cultural, humanitarian, commercial and security rapprochement that Ukraine is looking forward to in continuous consultation with the UAE leadership And government.

Praising the blessed renaissance in the UAE and its hosting of the world’s largest event “Expo Dubai 2020” and participating in a large pavilion in the exhibition, he considered that it is a great opportunity to promote Ukraine and the investment potential it is proud of in various sectors, especially industrial and tourism.





