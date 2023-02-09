His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, received today, Thursday, the Speaker of the Bahraini Parliament, Mr. Ahmed bin Salman Al-Musallam.

And His Highness wrote in a tweet via his official account on Twitter: “During the reception of the Speaker of the Bahraini Parliament, Mr. Ahmed bin Salman Al-Musallam, the fraternal meetings with Bahrain continue, and the relations are developed, and the love with our brothers is stable, may God protect Bahrain, its leadership, and its people.”