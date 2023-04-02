His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, received his brother, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, in the Shindagha Council, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince Dubai era, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and his brother, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, exchanged congratulations and blessings on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan. and boom.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Supreme Chairman of the Emirates Airlines Group, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, and a number of sheikhs and senior officials.