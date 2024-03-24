His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, received at Zabeel Palace, on Sunday, his brother His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed. Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy The second to the ruler of Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and his brother, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the blessed month, asking God Almighty to make it a month of goodness and blessings.

The UAE and its honorable people, and maintain our dear country the causes of exaltation, prosperity, security and prosperity.

Their Highnesses discussed a number of topics related to the affairs of the nation and the citizen, most notably the relentless development efforts witnessed by the UAE and its ambitious goals for the next stage in order to complete the blessed path of development and enhance the country’s leadership in global competitiveness indicators in various fields.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Supreme Chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, and His Highness Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Foundation. To the media, a number of sheikhs, senior officials and businessmen.

Everyone attended the Iftar banquet hosted by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in honor of his brother, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, and their Highnesses the Crown Princes and guests.