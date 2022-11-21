His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received today, at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Sardar Berdymukhamedov, President of the friendly Republic of Turkmenistan, and the accompanying delegation, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of Turkmenistan in various fields, especially in terms of trade and tourism exchange between the two countries, and the requirements for improving investment cooperation and creating space for the private sector on both sides to be a partner in strengthening and developing these ties during the next stage. To serve the interests of the two friendly peoples in the short and long term.

They also reviewed the most important developments on the regional and international arenas, and issues of common concern. The importance of strengthening international efforts aimed at establishing the foundations of security and stability, spreading the causes of peace and coexistence, and consolidating the foundations of international cooperation to overcome the common challenges facing the peoples of the world for a future was emphasized. best of all.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Cabinet Affairs Muhammad bin Abdullah Al-Gergawi, Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem bint Ibrahim Al-Hashemi, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail bin Muhammad Faraj Faris Al-Mazrouei, Chief of Protocol for Vice President and Prime Minister Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, and UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Turkmenistan Ahmed Al-Hay. Al Hameli.